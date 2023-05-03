In a unique step for the hospitality industry, the luxury property is partnering with the award-winning AI-powered chatbot platform to enhance customer support and improve guest experience

Dubai, UAE – A pioneer of innovation and growth in the hospitality industry, Palazzo Versace Dubai will be launching the first ever AI-powered chatbot in collaboration with Asksuite, integrated with ChatGPT functionality to improve guest experience.

In a unique step for the hospitality industry, award-winning AI-powered chatbot platform, Asksuite has developed a customized omnichannel guest automation chatbot for Palazzo Versace Dubai. Named “ORA,” the chatbot is programmed to reduce response time and provide enhanced customer support, based on the online user behaviour of the luxury hotel’s guests.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, located at Jaddaf Waterfront, is known for taking unprecedented and unique steps in the hospitality industry, as well as pioneering in new hotel experiences, having recently partnered with Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency infrastructure provider to allow guests the option to settle payments in various cryptocurrencies such as BNB, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The property has already established itself as an industry leader by introducing cutting-edge technologies and business models, further building on this through its latest partnership with Asksuite.

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director of Palazzo Versace Dubai and founder of Palazzo Hospitality, Monther Darwish said: “Palazzo Versace Dubai continues to lead the way in the hospitality industry, and our adoption of an AI-powered chatbot platform is yet another cutting-edge step we have taken towards futureproofing our business. As the industry continues to move into an increasingly digital world, we strive to remain at the forefront of growth and innovation and continue to pioneer new hotel experiences for our guests.”

Asksuite’s integration of ChatGPT functionality to its AI raises the chatbot user experience by supporting luxury travelers to easily book directly while chatting with the bot. Palazzo Versace Dubai’s “ORA” will be available to serve hotel guests on the website, WhatsApp, Google, Meta messenger, and Rooms (via QR codes), serving as a holistic guide by helping guests book a room or suite, make restaurant reservations, enquire and book spa services, and raise enquiry forms for corporate meetings, social events, and weddings. The bot also allows online engaged shoppers to shop premium gifts, cakes, bouquets, and e-gift vouchers on Palazzo Versace Dubai’s e-commerce platforms, including the Flower Shop.

Rodrigo Teixeira, CEO of Asksuite stated: "For us, the Middle East market is a priority both due to the high need to adopt Artificial Intelligence in service automation, providing 24/7 answers to travelers from all over the world, as well as the adoption of WhatsApp, which is also a channel integrated to our platform that is growing in the hotel industry in all countries. For us, having Palazzo Versace Dubai as a customer is especially important, being one of the top luxury hotel properties in the region.”

Asksuite has the ‘First Mover’s Advantage’ in introducing the ChatGPT functionality, and today the platform’s AI has reached more than 90% of understanding rate when customers use all of the AI capabilities available within the platform. Asksuite believes that better customer service sells more, and by merging both human and AI capabilities, Asksuite has collaborated with more than 3,100 hotels in more than 50 countries in the past five years.

For David Byrne, EMEA Sales Director: "Travelers are increasingly digital, and they no longer want to make international calls to ask their questions before booking, nor read a lot of information. The future and the present are AI conversational marketing, and we bring that across the hotel's website, social media, and messaging channels, all integrated into the hotel's booking engine. It's very powerful!"

-Ends-

ABOUT PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI

Reminiscent of a 16th century Italian Palace, Palazzo Versace Dubai is a Neoclassical masterpiece with subtle traces of Arabian architecture. Featuring a striking entrance, high ceilings, landscaped gardens, and a range of well-crafted Italian furnishings, the hotel is truly symbolic of the Versace lifestyle.

Set in the heart of the Jaddaf Waterfront, less than 15 minutes away from Dubai International Airport and eight minutes away from Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, Palazzo Versace Dubai is conveniently located along the shores of the historic Dubai Creek.

Every single piece of furniture and fabric that adorns the hotel’s 215 hotel rooms and suites, and 169 residences, is designed and tailor-made by Versace exclusively for the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai. Each of the hotel’s 8 restaurants and bars is designed to have an al fresco terrace to reflect the heritage of Palazzos, where the internal court was the informal space to meet, dine and enjoy the weather. The three outdoor pools are decorated with mosaic tiles and surrounded by palm trees and flowers. The beautifully landscaped gardens and unobstructed views of the Dubai Creek and skyline, make this luxury hotel an ideal venue for weddings and social events in Dubai.