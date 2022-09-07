Curator of magical moments, Palazzo Versace Dubai, is taking a unique step in the hospitality industry by allowing guests to pay for dining, stays and spa experiences in cryptocurrencies. The ultra-luxury property located in Jaddaf Waterfront has partnered with Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, to offer the guests the possibility to settle payments in various cryptocurrencies such as BNB, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. These transactions will take place through Binance payment gateway.

Starting from 7th September, for room stays, restaurants, meetings, and events, all the guests will have the option to pay at the property using the Binance application. The next phase, online payment integration, will go live soon after. Palazzo Versace Dubai will also accept cryptocurrency payments on their eCommerce platforms, which include Gift Vouchers and Flower Shop.

The Managing Director of Palazzo Versace Dubai and founder of Palazzo Hospitality, Monther Darwish comments: “We continue to be the pioneers of innovation and growth in the hospitality business. Accepting cryptocurrencies as payments is yet another innovative step that we have taken towards making our business future-ready”.

Nadeem Ladki, Head of Business Development for Binance in MENA, stated, “Palazzo Versace’s ability to now accept payments in virtual assets is a reflection of how the hospitality industry in Dubai is at the forefront of innovation as we move into a more digital world. Payments is just the beginning and we look forward to building on this partnership together.”

Palazzo Versace Dubai, located at Jaddaf Waterfront, is known for taking unprecedented and unique steps in the hospitality industry, as well as pioneering in new hotel experiences, by launching a bidding platform just last year, which allowed guests to bid for their dream stay at the iconic hotel, and now its entry into the world of cryptocurrencies. Property has already established itself as an industry leader by introducing cutting-edge technologies and business models.

ABOUT PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI

Reminiscent of a 16th century Italian Palace, Palazzo Versace Dubai is a Neoclassical masterpiece with subtle traces of Arabian architecture. Featuring a striking entrance, high ceilings, landscaped gardens, and a range of well-crafted Italian furnishings, the hotel is truly symbolic of the Versace lifestyle.

Set in the heart of the Jaddaf Waterfront, less than 15 minutes away from Dubai International Airport and eight minutes away from Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, Palazzo Versace Dubai is conveniently located along the shores of the historic Dubai Creek.

Every single piece of furniture and fabric that adorns the hotel’s 215 hotel rooms and suites, and 169 residences, is designed and tailor-made by Versace exclusively for the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai. Each of the hotel’s 8 restaurants and bars is designed to have an al fresco terrace to reflect the heritage of Palazzos, where the internal court was the informal space to meet, dine and enjoy the weather. The three outdoor pools are decorated with mosaic tiles and surrounded by palm trees and flowers. The beautifully landscaped gardens and unobstructed views of the Dubai Creek and skyline, make this luxury hotel an ideal venue for weddings and social events in Dubai.

ABOUT BINANCE

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider.

Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of

money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including:

education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and

infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com