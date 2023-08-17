​​​​Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, in collaboration with INSEAD, The Business School for the World, concludes its two-year leadership program with 107 physicians successfully graduating from the program. This initiative is part of the hospital’s ongoing mission to foster a learning culture that focuses on developing future leaders and inspiring best-in-class talent.

Dr. Pascale Anglade, Medical Director of the Office of Professional Staff Affairs at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi who spearheaded this program said, “Our collaboration with INSEAD has been instrumental in equipping our caregivers and leaders with the essential skills needed to excel in their roles and drive innovation in healthcare. We are proud to invest in leadership development and upskilling our workforce, as it aligns with our vision of becoming the best place to work in healthcare. This program has empowered our participants to make a significant impact within their clinical spheres and provides world-class care to our patients.”

Launched in 2021, the curriculum of the program aims at cultivating a skilled and adaptable workforce and empowers leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to enhance patient care, drive innovation in healthcare and serve the community.

Stephen E. Chick, Professor of Technology and Operations Management at INSEAD said, “In an ever-evolving healthcare environment, it is a pleasure to work with a leading institution such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in its effort to develop its leadership acumen and further improve its business model toward a more innovative form that keeps pace with sector developments.”

Participating physicians were divided into four cohorts over the course of the program where they studied a robust curriculum that focused on key leadership skills such as operational excellence and business model innovation. The program focused on important concepts related to effective conflict resolution, value creation in current clinical settings and solutions to tackle future healthcare challenges using an innovation-driven mindset.

Dr. Silvia Mulero, Staff Physician in the Anesthesiology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and a participant in the program said, “This program has given me the confidence to put my leadership skills to the test in a clinical environment. I have emerged as a more rounded individual. It has expanded my understanding of effective leadership, operational excellence, and business model innovation in healthcare. The knowledge and insights gained from the program have empowered me to initiate meaningful changes within my clinical sphere, ultimately enhancing patient care and driving positive outcomes. The cohort-shared experience has facilitated many operational synergies. I am grateful to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for giving me the opportunity to be part of this program and contribute to the ongoing innovation in the healthcare sector.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will continue to forge regional and global partnerships with leading knowledge partners to provide the best learning opportunities to its caregivers, empowering them to provide world-class complex, compassionate care to patients closer to home.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialities and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers​​, Endocrine Cancers​​, Gastrointestinal Cancers​, Genitourinary Cancers​, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers​, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards, closer to home.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 166 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master’s degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World. More information about INSEAD can be found at www.insead.edu.

Media Contact

Email: rsalhiah@webershandwick.com