Vehicle Leasing Company (VLC), a subsidiary of OTE Group, is leveraging its market-leading expertise in automotive leasing and rental solutions to offer truck rental services in the Sultanate of Oman. A cost-effective concept, ‘Rent-A-Truck’ makes freight transportation a hassle-free operation, without the high overhead costs associated with truck ownership.

VLC’s Rent-A-Truck model enables businesses and individuals to choose from a diverse array of trucks for their goods transportation requirements, and benefit from unbeatable tariffs for their daily, weekly or monthly use. Included in VLC’s fleet are dry body and reefer body trucks – all maintained to provide smooth and trouble-free services to customers.

Moreover, businesses can take delivery of the truck of their choosing without having to make any upfront cash payment as is often the case in the automotive rental industry. Insurance, registration and service costs are also managed by VLC as part of its commitment to making the rental experience entirely hassle-free for its clients. Many mid and small businesses in Oman no longer need to invest in trucks of their own – a process that typically involves bank finance and significant interest costs. Adding to this burden are the inevitable expenses towards maintenance and parts. Not only does VLC’s Rent-A-Truck solution address all of these factors, but additionally, customers can rest assured that any unexpected breakdown are mechanical challenges are quickly tackled by VLC’s vast network of workshops distributed across the country.

“Our rental solutions come with complete peace of mind for the customer, not to mention the significant savings that accrue to their business from our cost-competitive tariffs, unrivalled maintenance support and extensive network,” says Mr. Rajesh Nair, Sr. Manager – VLC.

VLC’s portfolio of leasing products covers not only a sizable fleet of trucks, but also saloon cars, SUVs, luxury coaches and other types of vehicles. The company recently commenced operations in Duqm, offering local businesses and retail customers the opportunity to benefit from its unrivaled suite of products and services.

-Ends-

About VLC

A specialist leasing operation, VLC (Vehicle Leasing Company) is part of OTE Group of Companies. It completes the automotive bouquet of OTE’s offerings to customers by providing opportunities for long-term leasing, short-term leasing and daily rentals through its Value Plus Brand. Equipped with a large fleet of hundreds of vehicles, VLC has a presence across multiple locations including Wattayah (Muscat), Ghala, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm.)