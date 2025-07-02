MUSCAT: Porsche Centre Oman is investing in the future of motorsport in the Sultanate of Oman by entering into a multi-year partnership with the country’s governing body of motorsport, the Oman Automobile Association (OAA), to help grow motorsports at the grass roots level. To be run under the banner of the ‘Porsche Centre Oman Karting Championships Series’, the commitment will cover the next two seasons of the championship. It will support motorsport in Oman and actively contribute to the development of future motor racing talent and karting in the Sultanate of Oman.

“We are proud to sponsor a project that aligns with our legacy of motorsport excellence,” said Mohamed A R Qassim, Director of Porsche Centre Oman.

The championship series is distinct in that it will consist of classes to cater for both race license holders and leisure karting participants. Porsche Centre Oman will provide full branding, racing suits and financial support for licensed drivers and cash prizes to the podium winners.

“Supporting the next generation of drivers is key to Porsche Centre Oman’s vision in the region and this partnership reflects our commitment to youth development and motorsport innovation in the Sultanate of Oman,” said Mohamed.

The calendar season will also include a 24-hour endurance race along with other races scheduled to be taking place at the Muscat Speedway, starting with the first round of races in September.

“This new championship series for both licensed racers in Rotax Max and leisure karts marks a new era for karting in Oman,” said Sulaiman al Rawahi, Managing Director of the Oman Automobile Association (OAA).

“Partnering with Porsche Centre Oman allows us to elevate the level of competition and offer new opportunities for aspiring drivers across the country.”

With the partnership running through until the third quarter of 2027, Porsche Centre Oman will provide financial prizes, and equipment such as branded race suits, while a new Instagram channel will also be launched to promote the upcoming series.

Supporting youth sports and building engagement within the community has long been a cornerstone of Porsche Centre Oman’s philosophy. The opportunity to support the burgeoning motorsport industry and empower future generations of Omani race drivers starting at grassroots levels made an alignment with the Oman Automobile Association a natural alliance. Porsche has a long history of supporting motor racing in the Middle East with the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East being the pinnacle, showcasing 15 seasons of competition across the Gulf. Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East provides the ultimate inspiration for future Omani stars who can now begin their climb up the professional motor racing ladder on leisure karts and then the Rotax Max Challenge as part of the the Porsche Centre Oman Karting Championship Series.



