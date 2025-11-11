Al Ghurair Mobility has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Chery Group to introduce LEPAS, a new automotive brand, to the United Arab Emirates.

The signing ceremony took place recently in China, attended by John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair; Oscar Rivoli, Chief Executive Officer, Motors, Al Ghurair Mobility; and Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International, Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International, Zhai Xiaobing, CEO of Lepas Automotive, Zhong Wei, Deputy CEO of Lepas Automotive, Tim Zhang, General Manager of Middle East Region from Chery Group, as well as other senior team members.

The strategic agreement marks the third collaboration between Al Ghurair and Chery Group, following successful partnerships with EXEED and RELY, and further reinforces their shared commitment to bringing innovative and world-class automotive experiences to the UAE market.

The LEPAS brand was unveiled globally earlier this year and represents a new era of elegant, intelligent and sustainable mobility. With the philosophy ‘Colourful Life, Masterful Drive’, LEPAS is designed for next-generation urban elites and its first model - the LEPAS L8 - sets a new benchmark for mainstream SUVs combining advanced technology, craftsmanship and timeless design.

“This partnership marks another major milestone in Al Ghurair’s journey with Chery,” said John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ghurair. “With the future introduction of LEPAS into the UAE, we are building on a shared vision to redefine the future of mobility in the region and expand access to innovative automotive solutions that enhance everyday life. Our goal is to make a meaningful contribution to the UAE’s vision for smarter, greener mobility, and LEPAS is an exciting new addition to this mission.”

With LEPAS joining EXEED and RELY under the Al Ghurair Mobility portfolio, the partnership continues to strengthen its presence across the UAE’s automotive landscape, offering customers a diversified range of vehicles from commercial to premium, tailored to the evolving needs of modern drivers.

