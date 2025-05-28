Muscat – United Finance Company (UFC) proudly marked the official opening of its newest branch in Al Maabelah on Monday, May 19, under the gracious patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Al Shihi, Wali of Al Seeb.

Located in the heart of Al Maabelah’s vibrant automotive and commercial zone, the new branch is a key milestone in UFC’s broader strategy to bring financial services closer to customers, enhance convenience, and support growing businesses through seamless, customer-centric solutions.

The event welcomed over 80 guests, including esteemed auto dealers, long-standing partners, and senior representatives from UFC. Traditional Omani hospitality was offered, accompanied by a live oud performance and UFC-branded giveaways.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from Mr. Mahmood Al Hadi, AGM – HR, Administration & Recovery, one of the founding members of UFC, who reflected on the company’s journey and reaffirmed its purpose-driven growth.



Mr. Abdullah Al Khayyari, Chairman of UFC, followed with a message focused on customer-centric expansion, highlighting Maabelah as a key location in line with UFC’s vision for sustainable market leadership.



Delivering the keynote, Mr. Fawaz Al Riyami, Chief Business Officer, outlined the branch’s role in UFC’s transformation roadmap.

“This branch represents more than a physical space—it embodies our continued push toward faster service, deeper community engagement, and digitally empowered customer experiences.”

The Maabelah branch is expected to serve both individuals and SMEs, particularly in the automotive sector, offering a tailored suite of financing options designed around speed, simplicity, and trust.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by H.E. Sheikh Ahmed Al Shihi, marking the branch’s official opening and reinforcing the company’s strong ties with the local community.

