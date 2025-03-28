MUSCAT: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has announced the establishment of a specialised committee for the automotive sector, chaired by Riyadh bin Ali Sultan. The committee aims to represent Omani companies, address challenges facing the automotive sector, and review the laws and procedures regulating car showrooms, spare parts, and tyres. It also seeks to propose solutions in coordination with the relevant authorities, develop policies that support business growth, promote investment, and simplify procedures.

Riyadh bin Ali Sultan, Chairman of the Committee, stated: “The formation of the Automotive Committee is an important step in strengthening the automotive sector in the Sultanate of Oman. This sector is one of the vital industries in the Omani market, contributing directly to the creation of numerous job opportunities in areas such as car manufacturing, maintenance, spare parts sales, and logistics services. The sector also supports other economic activities such as manufacturing and trade, and plays a role in the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, it attracts both local and foreign investments, supporting the Chamber’s strategic objectives of improving the business environment and broadening the base for economic diversification.” The Automotive Committee is one of 19 sectoral committees within the Chamber, which also include the Education, Training and Innovation Committee; the SMEs Committee; the Energy and Mining Committee; the Food Security Committee; the Tourism Committee; the Trade and Retail Committee; the Exhibitions, Conferences and Events Committee; the Transport and Logistics Committee; the Real Estate Development Committee; the Businesswomen’s Committee; the Industry Committee; the Economic Committee; the Construction Committee; the Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence Committee; the Foreign Investment Committee; the Finance and Insurance Committee; the Labour Market Committee; and the Health Committee.

It is worth noting that sectoral committees are among the primary tools used by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry to represent the private sector. They play a key role in understanding the economic and commercial dynamics of the local economy, monitoring matters that may enhance various sectors locally and globally, identifying challenges faced by business owners, and proposing suitable solutions and recommendations to be submitted to the relevant authorities in the Sultanate of Oman. These committees are comprised of members representing a wide range of economic sectors.

