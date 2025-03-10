Muscat: Towell Auto Group (TAG), one of Oman’s leading automotive dealerships and service providers, has officially launched its digital transformation journey by adopting autoX on RISE with SAP S/4HANA powered by IntelliSoft.Established in 1975, Towell Auto Group is a key player in the automotive industry, known for its wide range of high-quality vehicles and comprehensive after-sales services. It is also known for its affiliation with Mazda, Geely, Lynk & Co, JAC Motors, King Long, Bridgestone,TOTAL,Giti,Sumitomo and Petronas.

Recognizing the imperative need for a comprehensive digital transformation, Towell Auto Group choseautoX on RISE with SAP S/4 HANA as the cutting-edge solution. This platform provides a seamless bridge to SAP's S/4HANA, placing TAG at the forefront of technological advancement.By adopting SAP S/4HANA through RISE, Towell Auto Group can modernize their business operations, streamline processes, and enhance innovation.

IntelliSoft'sautoX, built on SAP's S/4HANA platform is an integrated platform offering Customer Relationship Management, Human Capital Management, Financials, Procurement, Inventory Management, Warehouse Management, Sales and Aftersales business processes. autoX includes Built-in Mobility, Commerce & Embedded Analytics which helps Automotive dealers and OEMs Expand Revenue, Achieve Operational Excellence and Maximise Customer Delight.

Mr. Riyadh Ali Sultan, General Manager of Towell Auto Group, stated, this digital transformation marks a significant milestone for Towell Auto Group. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like SAP S/4HANA, we are not just upgrading our systems—we are reshaping the way we do business to better serve our customers and partners.The collaboration with autoX brings a mature, robust solution that enables rapid innovation, data-driven decision-making, and seamless integration across TAG’s business units. TAG is poised to achieve greater agility, improved operational visibility, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Speaking at the project kick-off, Mr. Ravi Pincha, CEO of IntelliSoft, stated, that “We are proud to begin a new journey with TAC to support them embrace digitalization, which will position them as a leader in the automotive industry. TAC will leverage the digital capability of autoX having a sophisticated, powerful, yet simple and user-friendly system that will help expand revenue, improve productivity, visibility of operations throughout each business, reduced costs and improve the customer experience."

This kick-off event marks the beginning of an exciting partnership focused on innovation, growth, and sustainable success in Oman’s dynamic automotive landscape and was attended by Key People from Towell Group, SAP & IntelliSoft.

