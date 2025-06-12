Arab Finance: Automotive sales in Egypt rose by 86.1% year-on-year (YoY) in the first four months of 2025, reaching 43,700 units, versus 23,500 units in the year-ago period, according to a report from the Automotive Marketing Information Council (AMIC).

Passenger car sales surged by 89% YoY during the four-month period to 33,900 units from about 17,900 units.

The report also showed that sales of buses rose as well, reaching 2,000 units, up by 39.6% from 1,800 buses in the same period last year.

Similarly, truck sales were up by 95.5% YoY, recording 7,200 units in the four-month period of 2025, versus 3,600 units.