Muscat – Oman is set to export more than 700 vehicles to various international markets this year, according to Ibrahim bin Ali al Balushi, CEO of Karwa Motors.

In an interview with a local radio station, Balushi said the company is eyeing aggressive expansion in the GCC market. “In the recent past, we have exported vehicles to Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States,” he said.

In 2023, Karwa Motors exported 180 vehicles to the United States, increasing the number to 237 in 2024. The company also exports to several African countries.

“Our target for 2025 exceeds 700 vehicle exports. We have signed contracts with several countries, including a five-year agreement with one client for the annual export of at least 300 vehicles,” Balushi added.

Established as a joint venture between Mowasalat Qatar and Oman Investment Authority, Karwa Motors operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spread over 600,000sqm in Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

With production capacity of 600 buses annually, the factory commenced operations in 2021 and initially focused on supplying buses for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The facility is equipped with advanced technology and includes comprehensive workshops for the entire production cycle – from cutting and welding to final assembly.

Since beginning commercial operations, Karwa Motors has awarded local procurement contracts worth over RO2.5mn, reflecting its commitment to developing Oman’s supply chain and integrating local businesses into the manufacturing sector.

As part of its strategy to reduce import dependence and support the domestic economy, the company allocated over RO1.1mn worth of business opportunities to 93 Omani small and medium enterprises in 2024.

