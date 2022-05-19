OSN continues to evolve its home TV legacy with a revamped Channel line-up

18 exclusive curated channels offering premium international and local content.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OSN Group, the region’s leading TV entertainment company for premium content, rebranded its exclusive 18 channels offering with 9 new and revamped channels, enhancing its existing binge-worthy collection.

Designed to deliver a distinct and world-class scheduled TV experience, OSN has given their exclusive 18 channels a revitalised look and feel, all of which have been specifically curated around audiences’ viewing needs. Maintaining a strong presence in the market as the region’s top premium pay-TV provider, OSN will continue to curate a diverse line-up of premium global and regional content via their newly refurbished channels.

The revamped channels include dedicated Arabic content destinations, OSN Yahala, OSN Yahala Bil Arabi and OSN Yahala Aflam. In addition, an epic line-up of curated international content can be found on the OSN Showcase, OSN Movies Hollywood, OSN Movies Premier, and OSN Series Prime. Curated and dedicated to female audiences, OSN W will air inspiring content told via strong female creators. Following recent studio partnership including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, audiences can expect a captivating line-up of programs showcasing the latest international content from the comfort of their homes. OSN’s collection of exclusive branded channels are complimented by a diverse array of OSN and 3rd party exclusive channels including; Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, TLC, E! entertainment, further cementing OSN’s position as the region’s leading premium pay TV service.

Nick Forward, Chief Content Officer & MD of OSN+ at OSN Group said: “The past two years have prompted a fundamental shift in the TV marketplace and the consumption of content. Our relaunched channel line-up will deliver a unique tv viewing experience where viewers have better than ever channel destinations packed with our world class content, making it easier for them to find their favourite shows and movies.”

Fan favourites such as Pablo, Suits Arabia, and Natehat Sahab can be found on OSN Yahala, a dedicated Arabic content destination with shows originating from the MENA region. The best of global content dubbed into Arabic including sought-after new seasons of Ikhwaty, Al Tufah Al Haram and Fatat Al Nafitha can be found in their new home OSN Yahala Bil Arabi. Hit films Turab el Mass, Lelyt Hana w Sorour, El Kowayeseen, Nawrt Masr, and Gaza Mon Amour can be found on OSN Yahala Aflam, along with many more comedy, mystery and romance-themed Arabic films. OSN Showcase is specially curated for fans seeking one destination for the best of Western series, classic award-winning movies as well as documentaries, while OSN Movies Premiere is bringing brand new movies comprised of major blockbusters, award-winners, fan-favorites and cult classics, and OSN Series Prime is designed for fans of medical, legal, and crime dramas and action and a one stop suspense destination for the best of procedural dramas under one roof (for more and to view the full list please visit OSN.com). OSN channels are also available via local telecommunication providers across the MENA region.

Tune in for exclusive content on OSN updated channels numbers:

OSN Movies Premier (CH #1); OSN Showcase (CH #2); OSN W (CH #3); OSN Movies Hollywood (CH #6)

OSN Series Prime (CH #8); OSN Yahala (CH #100); OSN Yahala Bil Arabi (CH #107); OSN Yahala Aflam (CH #110)

OSN channels are also available across telecom providers in MENA including Du, Etisalat, STC, Vodafone, Mobily, Ooredoo, Zain, Asiacell, Omantel, Batelco, Jawwal, Orange and Maroc Telecom.

About OSN Group

OSN Group is MENA’s leading premium entertainment content company servicing 26 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit tv series and films. OSN Group delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+ streaming platform, OSN TV linear satellite channels, and b2b offerings in every market.

Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN Group spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN Group’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivalled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together global and local content relationships with a strong and growing pipeline of originals, OSN Group provides an ecosystem of entertainment across streaming, linear, and B2B channels.