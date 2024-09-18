The hotel is located at Bur Dubai on the western side of Dubai creek next to Burjuman Mall and Metro station

Dubai: Oravel Stays has launched its premium hotel brand SUNDAY in Dubai with the opening of SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel Dubai. Spread over 44000 square feet, it is at Bur Dubai next to Burjuman Mall and Metro Station on the western side of Dubai creek. There are over 200 rooms in different categories and multiple food and beverages outlets in the hotel to cater to different requirements of the guests.

There are many popular tourist hotspots in proximity such as Dubai Creek, Dubai Dolphinarium and Dubai Frame.

The initiative is a part of Oravel’s ongoing program to spread premium hotel footprint across the globe. It has identified popular tourist regions as Deira, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Business Bay, and Al Barsha for the expansion of SUNDAY brand of hotels in Dubai.

The brand SUNDAY has been conceptualised to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the new-age travelers and provide them a perfect getaway for a reset. SUNDAY will cater to the growing demand for premium stays, combining sophisticated design, top-notch amenities and services. It breaks away from the mold of traditional hotels and offers a unique proposition of modern-day luxury coupled with mindfully curated experiences that enable guests to unwind at their own pace.

SUNDAY Hotels offer an immersive experience, designed to engage the local community, and showcase creativity. Each property has a dedicated team of highly trained hospitality professionals that ensure personalised services for every guest. From the moment of arrival, guests are treated to a seamless check-in process, with staff available around the clock to cater to their needs.

One of the hallmarks of the SUNDAY brand is its luxurious amenities, designed to offer the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Each hotel features spacious and elegantly furnished rooms equipped with modern amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, premium bedding, and well-appointed bathrooms. Many SUNDAY hotels also offer additional luxuries such as in-room dining, mini-bars, and premium toiletries. The concierge service is exemplary, providing travel arrangements, local recommendations, and any special requests, ensuring a memorable stay for all visitors.

Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO Hotels & Homes, is a leading global hospitality chain with a presence in over 35 countries.

Commenting on the development, Ankit Tandon, CEO, Southeast Asia, Oravel Stays said “SUNDAY Hotels have been performing exceptionally well since their launch in India, giving us the confidence to expand to global destinations. Dubai, with its strategic location as a global business hub and major stopover destination, is the ideal choice for our international debut. By catering to both leisure and business travelers seeking high-quality accommodations, we aim to bring the SUNDAY Hotels experience to a broader audience.

SUNDAY Hotels, a premium brand of hotels was originally launched in May 2023 in India by the joint venture between the Softbank and Oravel Stays. The first SUNDAY hotel was launched in the globally popular heritage destination Jaipur. Today India has three SUNDAY hotels with a plan to take this count to 25 by the end of March 2025.

