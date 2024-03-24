In a continuation of its ongoing humanitarian efforts and on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Orange Jordan launched several initiatives that are aimed at solidifying its connection with the Jordanian community. Such initiatives embody the values of Ramadan and reinforce the fact that “hope always finds its way” if all national institutions work closely for the best of our society.

Orange Jordan provided cash, in-kind, and voluntary donations to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, Tkiyet Um Ali, and King Hussein Cancer Center to support families in Jordan and Palestine within several initiatives.

As Ramadan wore on, Orange Jordan donated food parcels to several organizations working with cancer patients and persons with disabilities.

Orange Jordan believes that its employees are an integral part of fulfilling its humanitarian mission and with them the Company translates Ramadan values into a reality. In this context, the employees volunteered several times to fill and distribute food parcels and they provided Iftar meals to persons who fast at “Mawa’ed Al Rahman” in collaboration with Tkiyet Um Ali.

Sharing happiness is one of the most important values of Ramadan, therefore Orange collaborated with Haya Cultural Center to sponsor an Iftar for 100 children and the employees will spend a fun time with them during the activity titled “Draw a Smile on their Face in Ramadan”. The Company allocated the value of Ramadan Iftars dedicated to employees this year to the people in Gaza.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan, implemented several initiatives to support families in Gaza in response to the humanitarian situation the Strip is witnessing.

Those initiatives included matching donations on Orange Money Wallet, in a continuation of the Company’s efforts as it allowed the subscribers to donate through “Double the Support to the Gaza Strip” feature. Moreover, Orange Jordan’s staff have filled and prepared urgent food parcels several times for families in the Strip In collaboration with Tkiyet Um Ali.

Orange Jordan spared no effort to fulfill the needs of the families in the Strip, especially the urgent needs of those who are mostly affected by the war’s repercussions. The Company was the only operator that offered 1000 free minutes on all Palestinians’ networks to enable customers to stay connected with their loved ones.

