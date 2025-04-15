In a move that reflects its slogan “Orange is Here,” Orange Jordan launched an initiative to strengthen direct communication between customers and employees from its administrative and technical positions. The initiative was held on Tuesday, April 15, when more than 1100 employees participated in the field tour, distributed into 233 groups that set out to all parts of the Kingdom to meet customers where they are, listen closely to their opinions and observations, and work to turn them into actual steps to provide a fully customer-centric experience.

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, participated in the activities of the initiative, along with the members of the executive committee and employees, in interactive vibes that reflected the spirit of communication adopted by the company. This initiative falls within a strategic direction at the level of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) Group, as it was launched in 17 countries with the aim of enhancing direct communication with customers from various sectors and listening to their needs and suggestions.

Eng. Mansour expressed his pleasure at the launch of this initiative, emphasizing that customers are the focus of Orange and the foundation of its success. He stated that this initiative reaffirms that direct feedback is a key element in the development of the company's services and community initiatives. Mansour also expressed his great pride in all Orange Jordan employees for their outstanding efforts and dedication, which make them the true ambassadors of Orange's values and spirit. Thanks to their commitment, the company continues to provide an exceptional experience for its customers.

This initiative reinforces Orange Jordan's position as a leading and responsible digital provider in the Kingdom, reflecting its approach to placing customers at the top of its priorities and developing its services based on their actual needs.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.