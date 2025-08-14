Dubai, UAE — OPPO, a leading global smart device company, has confirmed its top ten world ranking among patent filers for Chinese companies, announcing that it has filed more than 115,000 patent applications worldwide, with 63,000 granted and approved.

As of July 2025, the global consumer tech powerhouse has filed patents in more than 40 countries and regions, including 787 in the Middle East. In 2024, OPPO demonstrated significant intellectual property strength, ranking 7th globally for granted Chinese utility patents, 2nd among Chinese companies for European patents, and 6th among Chinese companies for US patents.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), OPPO ranks among the Top 14 global organizations filing patents under the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) - an international agreement that allows businesses to file patent applications seeking intellectual property protection in multiple countries.

Leading 5G network technology deployment

OPPO's commitment to advancing technology is underscored by its extensive 5G Standard Essential Patents (SEPs), which are deployed in over 40 countries and have been declared to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). A proactive contributor to 3GPP, OPPO this year ranks 8th globally for comprehensive 5G patent strength, according to LexisNexis IPlytics.

The company maintains a leading global position in video standard patents and is significantly expanding its global AI patent portfolio, with a focus on key areas such as image processing, computer vision, voice technology, natural language processing, and machine learning.

Supercharging flash charge technology

OPPO is also supercharging the adoption of its flash charge technology, which has been licensed to over 60 companies across various industries, including consumer electronics, shared power banks, and in-car charging. This expansion is driven by OPPO's ‘Flash Initiative,’ launched in 2021, which aims to integrate its innovative charging IP beyond smartphones into diverse applications for enhanced user convenience.

Notably, OPPO's flash charge patented technology is now integrated into more than 10 million vehicles worldwide. Through strategic patent licensing collaborations with automotive manufacturers, chip makers, and module suppliers, OPPO is actively building a robust fast-charging ecosystem for the automotive sector, demonstrating its commitment to broad industry innovation.

“Our consistent top-tier ranking in patent filings, coupled with the widespread adoption of our innovations underscores OPPO's unwavering commitment to pushing technological boundaries, globally and in the Middle East,” said Lay Ren, President of OPPO MENA.

“We believe that by actively contributing to global standards and fostering broad industry collaboration, we can truly empower users with cutting-edge experiences and shape a more connected and intelligent future.”

About OPPO MEA

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008. With a presence in over 60 countries and a dedicated team of 40,000 employees, OPPO strives to enhance lives worldwide.

In 2015, OPPO entered the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and is now established in more than 13 markets. OPPO adjusted its product line in the MEA region in the past few years, launching flagship series like the OPPO Find N5 and introducing the OPPO Reno Series. The company plans to refine its local product line further, offering consumers in the region more premium options.