Dubai, UAE – The statement café, On Two, has opened its doors on the second floor of Harvey Nichols Dubai, Mall of the Emirates. Serving visitors practicality, privacy, comfort and class, the destination features a distinct luxury ambience paired with a creative menu of premium coffees, refreshments, desserts, and savoury bites.

On Two encapsulates the sophistication and design-led focus at the heart of Harvey Nichols Dubai; a stylish reflection of its clientele, inspired by Parisian nonchalance, British eccentricity and Dubai’s ever-evolving urbane elegance. Spacious yet secluded, the lounge area can seat 18 guests and with its dynamic, yet airy feel, it is a modern and stylish coffee destination, ideal for those seeking a moment of relaxation amid the iconic department store’s distinctive and fashion-led ambience.

The menu includes coffee classics, as well as unique creations like the Dried Orange Coffee Tonic, Smoked Oak Cappuccino, Saffron Iced Latte or Custom Coffee Print featuring personalized designs. For the tea drinkers, there is a wonderful selection of premium teas available. A selection of mocktails, such as the Passion Yuzu Lemonade and other refreshments are also on offer. Guests can savour desserts such as Lotulicious, a lotus cookie brownie, Raspberry Mousse Elderflower, and the 24 Karat Chocolate Cremeux Bar to name a few. Savoury bites include the Dynamite Lobster Roll, Spicy Tuna Salri Puri, Khameer Caprese Pocket and Blackened Jalapeno Corn Bread.

On Two is open on weekdays from 10am – 10pm and weekends from 10am – 11pm and located is on the second floor of Harvey Nichols Dubai, Mall of the Emirates. For more information follow the café on social media @ontwo_cafe.

