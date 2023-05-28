Muscat – OMPay exhibited their digital wallet and merchant solutions at the 32nd Edition of COMEX, Oman’s official technology show held on 22 – 25 May 2023 at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat. OMPay is committed to bringing affordable and efficient financial payment solutions to the Omani market and to contribute to the creation of a digital economy.

Showcasing at the 4-day tech gala, OMPay signed agreements with Sahllak, a digital online ordering platform which is now integrated with OMPay. Users will now to be able to use their OMPay wallet to make payments for online orders with businesses using Sahllak services.

Another agreement was signed with Hal Capital, a microfinance services provider and OmanTaxi, an on-demand taxi ordering service for integration and accepting payments through OMPay digital wallet.

‘’These agreements will help maximize our outreach. This provides OMPay users the facility to further use their accounts and a convenient payment experience.’’ Mr. Abdul Aziz Al Rawahi, CEO of OMPay shared.

Attended by over 1800 people in the 4-day, COMEX featured Exhibition Displays by startups and world leading businesses, Conference, Awards, Workshops, Seminars, Certified Training Programs and provided young companies an opportunity to pitch their product to a pool of keen investors and buyers.

“COMEX was a great experience for us. We participated as Gold Sponsors and got an opportunity to interact with key decision makers from the public and private sectors, potential government and corporate customers and innovators who have pioneered new frontiers in technology across industries”, Mr. Abdul Aziz added.

OMPay’s mobile application gives you 360-degree control over your finances for money transfers and bill payments. OMPay is a locally produced solution and their aim is diversification of fintech services in Oman in line with the global advancements.

Existing OMPay wallet users can receive and send money through chat transfers to local and international banks, make bills payments and pay through contacts. It is a complete one-stop application. OMPay is available for download on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery.