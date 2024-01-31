Main works for ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai have been awarded to Innovo Build LLC, who were also given the lead on the construction of OMNIYAT’s AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai earlier this year.

Handover of ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai is projected for Q2 of 2026.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai by OMNIYAT is seeing a speedy commencement of its main works since the plot’s ground-breaking in April 2023. The project is set to be delivered on its originally projected completion date in Q2, 2026, reaffirming the visionary curator's dedication and commitment to delivering ultra-luxury spaces on time.

Main works have once again been awarded to Innovo Build LLC for this project, as was the case with OMNIYAT’s AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai in September 2023

A contemporary beachfront structure that will sit at the apex of the Palm’s crescent, ORLA combines uninterrupted 270-degree views with calming turquoise waters, enjoyable from any of its 85 two-to-four-bedroom homes, three outstanding Sky Palaces and the largest private mansion on Palm Jumeriah. Exclusively managed by Dorchester Collection, residents will enjoy privacy, prestige and personalised service that ensure an unparalleled living experience.

Founder & Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, Mahdi Amjad said: “OMNIYAT is committed to delivering the promise of elevating living combined with an ultra-luxurious lifestyle. In pushing artistic boundaries to create what appears and feels unconventional, OMNIYAT is showcasing the power of craftsmanship when applied to the human experience. We will continue to exceed expectations as a visionary developer through honouring our project commitments.”

A unique and serene architectural masterpiece, ORLA will incorporate private terrace swimming pools at the end of large cantilevers that extend up to 13 meters in length, virtue of some of its residences. The steel structure will employ curved-edge floor plates and a complex, multi-level slabs-and-formwork system to enable its intended form to come to life. In addition, ORLA’s construction will bring an extensive use of travertine – along with double-height and curved glazing panels – to the building’s façade, which will help achieve its ultra-luxury feel.

The news of significant developments in ORLA’s construction arrives as a welcome update following OMNIYAT’s recent launch of ORLA Infinity, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. This is the first piece in The ORLA Collection to see the commencement of construction, exhibiting the brand’s commitment to ensuring buyer expectations are met.

Only a limited number of ORLA and ORLA Infinity residences are currently available. For more information, contact OMNIYAT@ogilvy.com.

