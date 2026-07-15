Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – OmniOps, Saudi Arabia's leading AI infrastructure technology company, announced a strategic partnership with Hamsa, the region’s Arabic-first voice AI platform, to bring the technology to organizations across Saudi Arabia through locally managed infrastructure built for data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

While artificial intelligence has advanced rapidly in recent years, enterprise-grade Arabic voice AI has remained limited by challenges around dialect recognition, production readiness, and regulatory deployment. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 digital transformation agenda, organizations increasingly require AI systems that understand Arabic dialects, code-switching, and regional nuances while meeting the Kingdom's evolving data governance and compliance requirements.

Through this partnership, Hamsa's Arabic voice AI models, including Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Speech, and AI Agent capabilities, will be available exclusively through Bunyan, OmniOps' sovereign inference platform. As Hamsa's exclusive infrastructure partner in Saudi Arabia, Bunyan will power the deployment of its enterprise voice AI across the Kingdom.

OmniOps contributes Bunyan, the Kingdom's first sovereign inference platform; built for fast, cost-optimized AI deployment across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premise environments, with full data residency inside Saudi Arabia. Hamsa contributes production-ready Arabic voice AI models trained to understand dialects, code-switching, and regional linguistic nuances, delivering enterprise-grade performance across mission-critical use cases.

"Organizations across Saudi Arabia are looking to deploy advanced AI while maintaining control over where their data resides and how their workloads operate," said Mohammed Altassan, CEO of OmniOps, "Our partnership with Hamsa combines powerful Arabic voice AI with sovereign AI infrastructure, helping enterprises focus on delivering great services and experiences, while Bunyan handles the sovereignty and compliance layer"

Ibrahim Jabareen, CEO of Hamsa said: "Arabic is one of the world's most spoken languages, yet it has been consistently underserved by AI providers and services. Hamsa was built to change that, and partnering with OmniOps gives us the infrastructure foundation to bring that capability to Saudi enterprises at scale, in an environment they can trust. Together, we're making enterprise deployment of Arabic voice AI significantly easier."

Looking ahead, the partnership will support broader enterprise adoption of Arabic voice AI across Saudi Arabia, enabling organizations to deploy applications such as AI-powered call centers, virtual assistants, customer support, voice authentication, and internal knowledge assistants.

About OmniOps

OmniOps is a Saudi AI Infrastructure Technology company founded in 2024, dedicated to accelerating Saudi Arabia's AI-driven future. The company bridges the gap between AI infrastructure and the real value of AI, enabling businesses and industries of all sizes to scale AI workloads efficiently with flexible, high-performance computing capabilities. OmniOps has secured $8M in pre-seed funding and is trusted by leading organizations across Saudi Arabia. www.omniops.sa

About Hamsa

Hamsa is an Arabic-first AI platform that empowers organizations to build, deploy, and scale

intelligent voice experiences through advanced Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Speech, and AI Agent

technologies. Available on-premises and in the cloud, Hamsa helps enterprises automate

interactions, streamline operations, and deliver natural, real-time conversations at scale across

Industries. https://tryhamsa.com/

Media Contact: media@omniops.sa

marketing@tryhamsa.com