Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s premier provider of state-of-the-art data centers and cloud services, recently announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seclore, the global leader in data-centric cybersecurity solutions. This strategic alliance is poised to address growing concerns around data privacy, security, and third-party risks, particularly as artificial intelligence gains traction in Oman. By reinforcing cybersecurity measures, this collaboration reflects ODP’s unwavering commitment to fortifying the nation’s digital infrastructure and fostering trust in a complex digital environment.

Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Data protection has evolved from an operational necessity to a strategic priority, vital for safeguarding the very foundation of businesses. In today’s rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, where threats become more sophisticated and pervasive, securing sensitive information is paramount. At Oman Data Park, we recognize that adopting a data-centric security framework is critical to meeting stringent regulatory standards and enhancing long-term business resilience and operational efficiency. Our partnership with Seclore reaffirms our dedication to setting new standards in cybersecurity and further solidifies our leadership in IT-managed services. Together, we are empowering businesses to thrive securely, ensuring they remain agile and protected in all their digital endeavors.”

Justin Endres, Chief Revenue Officer at Seclore, said, “We are delighted to have joined hands with ODP, which has a longstanding reputation as a trusted partner in Oman’s IT industry. This collaboration highlights Seclore’s commitment to the region and reflects our dedication to supporting both our partners and their clients. The Middle East region, including Oman, presents a substantial growth opportunity for Seclore, and we are eager to harness this partnership with ODP to drive mutual success in these dynamic markets.”

As businesses increasingly rely on external collaborations and third-party service providers, this partnership represents a forward-looking approach to cybersecurity, enabling companies to share mission-critical data confidently while driving their growth agendas. With Seclore, ODP aims to deliver advanced data-centric security solutions that allow organizations to manage sensitive information securely across hybrid environments. By addressing the complexities of digital operations where data flows seamlessly between on-premise systems, cloud platforms, and third-party networks—this initiative aims to mitigate cybersecurity risks and strengthen Oman’s digital infrastructure, ensuring that critical information is effectively safeguarded. Furthermore, the integration of cutting-edge cybersecurity measures paves the way for the adoption of AI-driven innovations, empowering organizations to grow while maintaining operational efficiency and robust data security.

By fostering a proactive cybersecurity culture, ODP is committed to enhancing its service offerings and reinforcing its role as a catalyst for digital transformation in the Sultanate. As an innovative and dynamic organization, ODP will continue to assist businesses embrace emerging technologies and promote sustainable growth, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and digitally advanced economy.

About Oman Data Park:

Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s first and largest managed cyber security and cloud services provider, plays an integral role in supporting the digital transformation of Oman, through their offering of an all-in-one solutio of computing, cloud computing, data storage, networking, web hosting and network security services. ODP also offers the Sultanate’s first Artificial intelligence-ready cloud infrastructure – Nebula AI GPUaaS powered by Nvidia.

About Seclore

Protecting the world’s sensitive data wherever it goes. Seclore protects and controls digital assets to help enterprises close their data security gap to prevent data theft and achieve compliance. Our data-centric approach to security ensures that only authorized individuals have access to sensitive digital assets, inside and outside of their organization. Enterprises can set automated policies and enable users to control and revoke who has access, what access they have, and for how long. Learn why leading enterprises like American Express, Ford and IDFC Bank choose Seclore to protect and control their digital assets without sacrificing seamless collaboration and data sharing.