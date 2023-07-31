Muscat, Oman: KitchenomiKs, one of Oman's fastest-growing cloud kitchen enterprises, has been on a buoyant upward growth trajectory since its launch in March 2022. The company currently has over 10 F&B Concepts operating under it, which include the hugely successful Feast of Frontier, Shuwa Shack, Tiamo, Zao’s, Sultans of Biryani, and Luna Donuts THAT constantly feature among top-rated brands in all the food delivery aggregators.

KitchenomiKs works on an automated hub and spoke model. The company has multi-revenue verticals that create its own home-grown brands, promote other well-known brands (Onboarding), and empower home-grown Foodpreneurs or Chefs. The FoodTech and cloud kitchen organization allows restaurants and food brands to scale sans any capital investments through turnkey delivery solutions that help prepare, distribute, and expand food concepts.

“We are creating a Hybrid FoodTech model offering its own virtual brands through our delivery hubs, providing a Kitchen-As-A-Service Platform to well-known brands, opening Modern Food Halls and Grab & Go Stores, as well as empowering local homegrown Foodpreneurs to launch and grow their brands,” says Aankush Bhatia, Founder & CEO of KitchenomiKs.

One of the most promising start-ups in the FoodTech arena, KitchenomiKs has also collaborated with Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre to operate one of the state-of-the-art hi-tech kitchen facilities, making it the largest cloud kitchen operator in the country. KitchenomiKs In-Country Value (ICV) strategy is designed to contribute to the local economy and propel Oman, which is presently the 4th largest market for the cloud kitchen industry,

KitchenomiKs, which raised $1.7 million in its Seed round from angel investors, has an aggressive expansion plan in place. The FoodTech company will add 10 kitchen fully automated tech-enabled delivery hubs in Muscat by Q4 of 2023. KitchenomiKs also has laid out aggressive plans to enter KSA before the end of 2023 followed by the rest of GCC.

About KitchenomiKs

Launched in March 2022, KitchenomiKs works on the Hybrid Food Ecosystem. The company is in the process of creating the largest chain of virtual multi-brand restaurants and establishing delivery hubs in Oman, with plans to move into the rest of GCC by Q4 2023. The Hybrid FoodTech system on which KitchenomiKs is modelled includes a service platform for restaurants and international brands partnering with them to reach a wider audience with scalability through turnkey delivery solutions for preparing, distributing, and expanding food concepts without any capital investments.