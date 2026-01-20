Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ohana Development, the leading real estate developer renowned for its luxury properties, has announced the commencement of delivery at Ohana by the Sea, its AED 700 million luxury fully customised villa community located in Al Jurf, along the Abu Dhabi - Dubai coastline.

Spanning 340 sqm to 1,000 sqm, the development, comprises 75 exclusive villas ranging from four to seven bedrooms, featuring contemporary architecture, spacious layouts, and a strong connection to its coastal surroundings, offering residents a refined beachfront lifestyle. The project remains on track for completion by Q1 2026.

His Excellency Rashed Ali Al Omaira, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, recently visited the project and was received by Husein Salem, CEO, and Mustafa El Sammak, COO of Ohana Development, alongside senior executives from the company. The visit focused on reviewing construction progress, with the delegation briefed on key project milestones and delivery timelines.

Situated in Al Jurf, an area renowned for its natural landscapes, turquoise waters, and a protected reserve home to gazelles, native trees, and the occasional flamingo sighting along the shoreline, the development also holds strong heritage value. It is located near the historic palace of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, further reinforcing the destination’s cultural and historical significance.

In his comments, Husein Salem, said: “We were pleased to welcome His Excellency Rashed Ali Al Omaira and the accompanying delegation to Ohana by the Sea. The project reflects our commitment to creating thoughtfully planned communities that respect their surroundings while delivering long-term value. At Ohana, our developments are closely aligned with ‘Plan Abu Dhabi 2030’, which prioritises sustainable growth, quality of life, and the preservation of culturally and environmentally significant locations.”

“Commencing delivery is a key step as we move towards completing a development that we believe will become a lasting residential destination in Al Jurf, which embodies luxury, exclusivity and long-term investment value.” Husein added.

Ohana by the Sea is a flagship luxury villa community by Ohana Development, offering fully customised interiors, modern amenities, and a private coastal living experience within one of Abu Dhabi’s most unique locations.

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and development of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. True to its name, which means "family" in Hawaiian, Ohana embodies a family spirit, creating a sense of belonging and connection in every community it builds. Guided by core values of customer centricity, attainable luxury, and personalisation, Ohana ensures that every project, from serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and futuristic concepts, enhances lifestyle value through a seamless blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of expertise, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. Operating across four regional offices and supported by a team of over 2,000 employees, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of 9,000+ residential units, amounting to over 2 billion dollars in real estate value. By ensuring every customer becomes part of the Ohana family, the company delivers properties that enrich lives and create a lasting legacy for generations.

Renowned for its world-class properties, Ohana’s flagship developments, the ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’, the ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, and ‘Ohana by the Sea’, located in the UAE, exemplifies the brand’s promise to create sophisticated, unique spaces. Other signature projects in Lebanon, include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection and Ohana Hills, offering breathtaking views. These developments highlight Ohana Development’s commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.

