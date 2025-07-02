Dubai, UAE – A series of international roadshows conducted over the past 12 months by Dubai-based developer Object 1 has revealed rising global interest in the emirate’s real estate market. With more than 100 events held across key regions including Europe, Asia, Africa, and America, the initiative has uncovered important trends around investor motivations, priorities, and market shifts as global appetite for Dubai property continues to grow.

Some of the key decision-making factors among investors included the potential for strong ROI, flexible payment plans, high-quality furnishing, and access to modern amenities and smart home technology.

Strong demand was observed from investors in Iran, Turkey, and India, as well as from Francophone and German-speaking regions. Meanwhile, Africa has emerged as a promising market with exceptional engagement.

Object 1’s data also revealed that most investors were driven by portfolio diversification, with average commitments starting from USD 300,000 for one- or two-bedroom apartments. First-time buyers in Dubai typically leaned towards studio units, while high-net-worth individuals showed greater interest in larger residences within premium developments.

International buyers also demonstrated a growing interest in residences with European finishes, with many citing home appliances by European brands as a value-add. This reflects a broader shift in the perception of Dubai property, where quality, design, and convenience are becoming just as important as location and price.

Commenting on the company’s evolving roadmap, Ismail Gasanov, Head of Business Development at Object 1, said, “Based on the insights we gathered during our roadshows, we are now refining our international strategy for the year ahead. We plan to increase our focus on markets that have shown strong engagement, while continuing to prioritise India, Singapore, and the UK. This approach is supported by the results we have seen so far, including a 220% increase in our sales value and a 140% increase in sales volume in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year.”

As per their findings, North America, in particular, has recently entered Object 1’s top ten global markets, driven by a growing shift in outbound capital from the US and Canada toward high-growth international destinations.

Object 1 attributes much of its international success to strategic collaborations with real estate agencies and local market experts. These partnerships have enabled the company to adapt its outreach to suit regional investor expectations, resulting in higher-quality engagement and more effective event outcomes.

Ismail added, “I want to express my sincere gratitude to our partners, investors, and entire Object 1 team, whose dedication, hard work, and shared vision are the driving force behind our achievements. We remain committed to growing our footprint and delivering exceptional opportunities for global investors, contributing to both our company’s success and the development of Dubai’s real estate sector.”

Looking ahead, Object 1 plans to continue its international outreach through a new phase of roadshows, private investor events, and market-specific campaigns. At the same time, the company remains focused on its core mission of developing future-ready, high-quality communities that deliver long-term value to both residents and investors while contributing to the next chapter of Dubai’s real estate landscape.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Object 1 has quickly established itself as a top-tier developer, delivering high-quality projects in key areas. With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality.