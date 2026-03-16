Muharraq, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the extension of its temporary operations via King Fahad International Airport in Dammam (DMM), with flights for commercial booking now available to all passengers for travel until and including the 22nd of March 2026.

Amid the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace, this initiative reaffirms Gulf Air’s commitment to maintaining connectivity to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Passengers can book flights through Gulf Air’s website gulfair.com or mobile app, allowing them to travel on the following services operating via Dammam.

Dammam (DMM) – London Heathrow (LHR) – Dammam (DMM)

Dammam (DMM) – Mumbai (BOM) – Dammam (DMM)

Dammam (DMM) – Bangkok (BKK) – Dammam (DMM)

To facilitate travel, Gulf Air will assist passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain with the issuance of Saudi transit visas. Alternatively, passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia should hold an eligible visa for entry into Saudi Arabia, arranged independently.

Gulf Air will provide transportation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahad International Airport in Dammam for passengers holding confirmed bookings on these flights.

Passengers are advised to ensure they hold a confirmed booking prior to proceeding to Dammam for departure.

Flights to and from Bahrain International Airport remain temporarily suspended, and Gulf Air will resume regular scheduled services once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs confirms the safe reopening of the Kingdom’s airspace.

Passengers are encouraged to visit www.gulfair.com or use the Gulf Air mobile application for the latest operational updates and booking information.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the first national carrier in the GCC, was established in 1950. Today, the airline operates to more than 50 destinations across the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, and the Indian Subcontinent. Gulf Air has been recognized as a “Five-Star Major Airline” by APEX for the year 2026, and its fleet comprises 10 Boeing 787 aircraft and 34 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft.

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