Dubai, UAE: Omnix International, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions in the Middle East, today announced a partnership with Dataiku. This partnership will help organizations adopt artificial intelligence at scale, with a strong focus on security, governance, and real-world business outcomes.

With this partnership, Omnix will be able to combine its regional expertise, strong government and enterprise relationships, and proven delivery capabilities with Dataiku’s governed AI platform. Together, the companies will support organisations in accelerating their AI adoption journey and create measurable business value from data.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, said, “This partnership with Dataiku aligns with our strategic vision to be a trusted digital transformation partner to deliver leading technologies and enable smarter data-driven organisations across the GCC region. With Dataiku’s AI platform, we can help our customers move beyond experimentation and adopt AI in a scalable, secure way that aligns with regional regulatory and operational requirements.”

The partnership supports Omnix’s strategy to deliver advanced, data-driven solutions that enhance decision-making and operational efficiency, while enabling Dataiku to expand its presence in the region through a partner with deep local insight and execution capabilities.

“Across the GCC, organizations are under real pressure to move from AI experimentation to trusted, measurable impact,” said Sofian Benali, Area Vice President - EMEA Partnerships at Dataiku. “Together, Dataiku and Omnix will help customers operationalize responsible AI with the governance, confidence, and accountability required to scale.”

Omnix and Dataiku will jointly focus on government departments, the public sector, financial services, energy, utilities, telecommunications, and large enterprises involved in AI-led transformation. They will work together to address common challenges such as fragmented data landscapes, governance complexity, and the need for trusted AI in business-critical environments.

By delivering an integrated AI journey from data preparation and model development to deployment and governance, Omnix and Dataiku aim to help organizations across the UAE and GCC turn data into actionable intelligence and sustainable business value.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/