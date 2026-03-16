​​​​​​Dubai: Cambridge Health Group, a leading post‑acute care provider with over 700 beds and an extensive network of outpatient and home healthcare services across the GCC, and a subsidiary of Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”), today announces the successful completion of the acquisition of the outstanding minority interest in Sukoon International Holding Company (“Sukoon”), bringing Cambridge Health Group’s ownership to 100 percent of outstanding share capital.

Amanat initially acquired a 33.25 percent stake in Sukoon in August 2015. Through subsequent transactions via Cambridge Health Group, it increased its ownership to 81.81 percent and later acquired an additional 8.69 percent minority stake in November 2025, bringing its ownership to 90.50 percent. Following the completion of the current transaction, Cambridge Health Group now holds full 100 percent ownership of Sukoon.

In 2025, Cambridge Health Group delivered a record financial performance, with revenue of AED 404 million, up 11 percent year-on-year, and EBITDA of AED 100 million, up 14 percent year-on-year, and is expected to deliver further double‑digit percentage growth in 2026. Operationally, Sukoon’s Jeddah facility expanded its licensed capacity to 200 beds in 2025 and is operating near full capacity, whilst it is also close to completing a refurbishment project in order to ensure it continues to meet the highest standards of clinical excellence and patient care.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Amanat Holdings PJSC and Cambridge Health Group, said: “This milestone aligns with our strategic vision to build a leading, integrated post-acute care business that delivers sustainable, long‑term value. The strong performance of Sukoon within Cambridge Health Group highlights the success of our strategy, underpinned by our excellence in operational execution. We look forward to the continued growth of Cambridge Health Group as we continue to focus on driving value creation across our post-acute care business.”

Mr. Wael Abdallah, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said:

“The completion of the acquisition of the outstanding minority interest in Sukoon reinforces our commitment to delivering high‑quality, patient‑centric post‑acute care across the GCC. Following a record financial performance in 2025, we will look to continue to leverage our operational excellence, expand capacity and deliver greater value to our patients, teams and partners as we drive the next chapter of growth for Cambridge Health Group.”

About Cambridge Health Group

Cambridge Health Group is the GCC’s leading provider of post‑acute care, rehabilitation, long‑term care, and home healthcare services, with over 700 beds and an extensive network of outpatient and home healthcare services. The Group operates six facilities across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with a workforce of more than 1,200 healthcare professionals. Cambridge Health Group holds Joint Commission International (JCI) and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accreditations and is majority‑owned by Amanat Holdings PJSC.

About Amanat Holdings PJSC

Amanat Holdings PJSC is the region’s leading listed operator of healthcare and education assets with paid-up capital of AED 2.5 billion. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 2014, Amanat’s mandate is to establish, acquire and integrate companies in the healthcare and education sectors; and develop, manage, and operate these companies within the MENA region and beyond.

Amanat’s Education business includes Almasar Alshamil Education, listed on the Saudi Exchange since December 2025, and which holds MDX, the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London, HDC, the leading provider of special education and care services in KSA, and NEMA Holding, a leading provider of higher education in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Amanat’s Healthcare business comprises of Cambridge Health Group, the GCC’s leading provider of post-acute, long-term, and rehabilitative care, operating six facilities across the GCC, including two in Abu Dhabi, and others in Al Ain, Jeddah, Khobar, and Dhahran.

source here: https://feeds.dfm.ae/documents//2026/Mar/16/a796dba0-62c0-42c1-81bf-cc011be757af/2026%20CHG%20Sukoon%20Mino.pdf

Investor Relations Contact

James Anderson | Teneo

james.anderson@teneo.com

For further information visit: www.amanat.com