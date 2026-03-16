Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has launched a transformative academic initiative starting Spring Semester 2026, integrating industry-related micro-credentials into course assignments and coursework across all academic programs.

The new strategy is now being implemented university-wide as part of AURAK’s commitment to strengthening graduate employability and aligning academic delivery with workforce demands.

Micro-credentials are focused, competency-based certifications that validate mastery of specific professional and social skills. At AURAK, these credentials are not offered as optional add-ons; they are fully integrated into the curriculum, ensuring that students acquire verified, job-ready competencies as part of their academic journey.

Under this new policy, micro-credentials have become a structured and mandatory component of every undergraduate and graduate program. By graduation, students will earn an accredited university degree and a globally recognized professional certifications that signal real-world competence and industry relevance.

Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, says: “Higher education must evolve from knowledge transmission to capability validation. By integrating globally recognized micro-credentials into our degree programs, we are ensuring that every graduate leaves AURAK with measurable competencies that meet industry standards. This initiative strengthens the bridge between academia and the workforce, positioning our students to compete and lead in an increasingly skills-driven global economy.”

Through strategic partnerships with leading global platforms Coursera and Certiport, certifications are now integrated within course assessments. Upon successful completion, students earn credentials issued by internationally recognized industry leaders including Microsoft, Google, SAP, IBM, Meta, Autodesk, Cisco, PMI, and others.

This initiative bridges the traditional gap between academia and industry by aligning coursework with evolving employer expectations. Students graduate with a distinctive “Degree + Professional Certifications” advantage, reinforced through verified digital badges that enhance their professional profiles and competitiveness in local, regional, and global markets.

The initiative aligns closely with the UAE Ministry of Higher Education’s Credit-Bearing Micro-Credentials (CBMCs) policy, which promotes lifelong learning, flexible education pathways, and enhanced employability. By embedding micro-credentials within its academic framework, AURAK advances national priorities related to upskilling, reskilling, and building a future-ready workforce capable of navigating technological and economic transformation.

This milestone also reinforces AURAK’s North Star strategy to deliver life-changing education with measurable global impact, ensuring that graduates are not only knowledgeable but also prepared to lead in an increasingly skills-driven world.Top of FormBottom of Form

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.