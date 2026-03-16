Muscat – BankDhofar has announced the launch of Neo Corporate Internet Banking (Neo CIB), a next-generation digital banking platform that significantly expands the range of services available to corporate, SME, institutional, and government customers. The new platform represents a major milestone in the bank’s digital transformation journey, offering a unified, intelligent, and highly automated banking experience designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Neo CIB has been developed to move beyond conventional internet banking by bringing together payments, collections, salary processing, reporting, and system integrations within a single digital environment. By eliminating fragmented workflows and manual processes, the platform enables businesses to manage their financial operations with greater speed, transparency, and control.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. K. Mallikarjuna, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at BankDhofar, said: “Neo CIB is a major step forward in our commitment to deliver practical, intelligent, and future‑ready digital solutions for Oman’s business community. We designed this platform to simplify complex financial operations, enhance governance, and give our customers real-time visibility and control. With Neo CIB, BankDhofar is creating a more connected and efficient banking ecosystem for corporates, SMEs, institutions, and government entities.”

At the core of Neo CIB is a modern, customizable dashboard that provides real-time visibility of account balances, consolidated positions across multiple accounts and entities, pending approvals, and transaction statuses. Customers can initiate and track domestic, regional, and international payments from a single interface, with live status updates and full audit trails that support both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

The platform offers an expanded suite of services covering fund transfers within BankDhofar, payments within Oman through ACH and RTGS, international transfers with SWIFT GPI tracking, GCC payments, and specialized corridors such as transfers to India. Neo CIB also introduces robust bulk payment capabilities, allowing record-level debits, approvals, acknowledgements, and reconciliation, significantly reducing manual effort and processing time.

Beyond payments, Neo CIB strengthens end-to-end financial operations through advanced salary processing with the PaySal solution, comprehensive bill and government payment services, and dedicated collection modules supporting virtual accounts, mandates, and direct debits. These capabilities allow businesses to manage payables and receivables more efficiently while maintaining complete visibility across the transaction lifecycle.

To support automation and straight-through processing, Neo CIB enables API and Host-to-Host integration, allowing customers to connect their ERP and treasury systems directly with the bank. Automated reconciliation files, beneficiary advice, and detailed reporting further enhance accuracy, control, and audit readiness.

Security and governance remain central to the platform, with configurable user roles, approval matrices aligned to Board Resolutions, dual-level authentication, and comprehensive audit logs built into every transaction.

With Neo CIB, BankDhofar reinforces its position as a leader in corporate digital banking, delivering solutions that accelerate business growth, strengthen financial governance, and support Oman’s broader digital economy ambitions.The platform is now live, with seamless onboarding, structured training, and dedicated support available to corporate customers.