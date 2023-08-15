Muscat:– A first in the Sultanate of Oman, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) launched its new Ruwad Al Arabi for Leadership Development program in association with Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning, under the auspices of His Excellency Dr Ali bin Qassim Al Lawati, President of the Royal Academy of Management. The event welcomed the learners from within OAB and the bank’s strategic partners who will participate in the program, which is designed to nurture the future leaders from within, from aspiring leaders to seasoned professionals seeking to enhance their managerial skills.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said: “Ruwad Al Arabi for Leadership Development will offer an incredible learning journey for our employees, as we develop the latest leadership skills that will help Oman Arab Bank continue to build on its great many successes of the past 50 years. We are committed to empowering our staff with the knowledge, skills and insights necessary to thrive in the dynamic world of management and leadership, equipping them with the tools required to excel, while fostering personal growth and development. Our aim is to provide a holistic understanding of management principles, enabling impactful contributions and driving meaningful change.”

Sinead Lindley, Head of Client Relations at Harvard Business Publishing, who was present at the event added, “Participants in the program will gain access to a wealth of knowledge curated by world-class faculty and industry experts, drawn from Harvard Business School's extensive research and real-world case studies. The use of Harvard ManageMentor will provide the learners with over 42 topics that address today’s most pressing management matters. This is the first of its kind program in Oman and we are very pleased to be part of Oman Arab Bank’s journey.”

The program will draw upon a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of essential topics, from strategic thinking and decision-making to interpersonal skills and effective communication, featuring interactive exercises, practical simulations and thought-provoking discussions. Dedicated mentors and facilitators will be available to address participants’ questions, provide guidance and offer personalized assistance. The bank employees will also have the opportunity to explore various government and private organizations, gaining insights into their operations. This will not only provide an understanding of their functions but also help align the bank's endeavors with the nation's trajectory, especially in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. The success story sessions will offer a sneak peek into the narratives that have shaped exceptional leaders in Oman.

The launch of Ruwad Al Arabi for Leadership Development follows the announcement earlier this year of the Ruwad Al Arabi (Leaders of Tomorrow) program, providing prestigious internships with the bank for talented young Omani university and college graduates. Its assessment process is currently underway after an overwhelming response of more than 2,000 applicants. This program will provide its participants with meaningful work experience and the skills required to bolster employment prospects within, or outside, the banking sector. Its ultimate goal is to improve the employability of young Omani nationals while growing the Omani workforce, empowering future leaders and fostering economic competitiveness and growth.

