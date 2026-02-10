Proximity to the upcoming Disneyland and a versatile residential mix drive project’s rapid sell-out

Abu Dhabi: NORD Real Estate Development L.L.C. has announced the complete sell-out of all 96 residential units at NOVAYAS, its contemporary 8-floor mixed-use development on Yas Island, a milestone reached within record time following launch. The rapid sales performance reflects strong buyer confidence in well-located, design-driven residential assets and reinforces Yas Island’s position as one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic and in-demand real estate destinations.

Nestled only a few steps away from the upcoming Disneyland and minutes from some of the world’s most acclaimed leisure and lifestyle attractions, NOVAYAS has resonated strongly with a wide spectrum of buyers, from first-time homeowners and couples to large families and investors looking for rare finds with high ROI. The AED 300 million development’s residential mix spans studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 41 sqm to 305 sqm, and an exclusive 560 sqm four-bedroom penthouse, offering flexibility and choice within a single, cohesive address.

The project’s appeal has been further strengthened by its lifestyle-led amenities and contemporary design. Residents can enjoy an adults swimming pool, a kids swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and an outdoor cinema, while modern interiors, efficient layouts, and generous glazing support everyday comfort and respond to the expectations of today’s urban dwellers.

NOVAYAS also benefits from immediate proximity to Yas Island’s world-class attractions, including Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Links golf course, and Yas Mall, placing shopping, sport, entertainment, and leisure within easy reach. This combination of location, lifestyle infrastructure, and residential versatility has positioned the development as a compelling offering in a competitive market.

Commenting on the sell-out, Maher Rahabi, Chief Executive Officer of NORD Development, said: “Selling out NOVAYAS in record time is a clear validation of our strategy and our understanding of the Yas Island market. Buyers are increasingly seeking residences that combine design quality, lifestyle value, and proximity to landmark destinations, and NOVAYAS delivered on all three, with a touch of wonder as Disneyland is only a few steps away from the development. This performance highlights NORD’s ability to introduce highly in-demand products that respond precisely to market expectations, while reinforcing our confidence in Yas Island as a long-term growth destination.”

The sell-out of NOVAYAS follows NORD Development’s continued focus on delivering residential projects that balance architectural integrity with market relevance. The success of the project further strengthens the developer’s position within Abu Dhabi’s residential landscape and signals sustained demand for premium, well-located communities.

About NORD Development

NORD Development is an Abu Dhabi–based real estate developer and a member of Goldfield Holding (GFH), established with a clear vision to create enduring residential communities defined by design integrity, quality, and long-term value. With a strong focus on premium residential developments, NORD approaches real estate as both a craft and a responsibility, delivering thoughtfully designed living environments that reflect contemporary lifestyles while standing the test of time.

Anchored by its flagship project, Henge Residences by NORD on Saadiyat Island, the company has quickly earned a reputation for refined architectural expression, meticulous attention to detail, and uncompromising construction standards. NORD collaborates closely with leading consultants and industry partners across the UAE to ensure every development meets the highest benchmarks of design excellence, functionality, and build quality.

Driven by a disciplined development philosophy and a growing pipeline of projects in Abu Dhabi, NORD continues to strengthen its position as a trusted developer, offering residents and investors alike confidence, credibility, and a commitment to creating homes of lasting significance.

Fore more information about NORD Development, please visit: www.nord.ae