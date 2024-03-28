Kash Now aims to distribute over 100,000 prepaid cards throughout 2024

Cairo, Egypt – Noqood Holding announced their achievements during the past year, as well as its ambitious future plans for expansion and growth. Most notably, the group is close to announce the licensing of its new subsidiary, "Noqood Finance", which will serve the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector.

Dr. Abdel Rahman Ali, CEO of Noqood Holding, stated: "Since the establishment of Noqood Holding, we have been committed to achieving innovation and excellence by selecting distinguished employees and creating a cooperative environment that encourages the creation of innovative financial solutions." He added, "We strive to provide advanced financial solutions that meet the aspirations of our clients and align with Egypt’s vision for financial inclusion and digital transformation. Therefore, we are committed to providing technological solutions that contribute to enhancing economic growth and improving the quality of life for our customers."

Kash Now for financial technology solutions, one of Noqood Holding subsidiaries, has achieved remarkable success. It has launched an application that serves a large segment of customers and provides more than 12 financial services from one place. Dr. Abdel Rahman announced, "We are preparing to launch Kash Now card in the near future, which will enhance the customer experience and expand the range of services provided by distributing more than 100,000 prepaid cards during 2024."

Dr. Abdel Rahman revealed that the group is close to announce the licensing of its new subsidiary, "Noqood Finance", which will serve the SMEs sector. This represents an important step in developing their services and expanding the scope of financing available to these companies.

The CEO of Noqood Holding said that this step represents an important evolution in the group's journey, reflecting their commitment to supporting SMEs, which represent more than 75% of the business sector. He emphasized their commitment to providing the necessary financing for the growth of this type of companies and projects, which primarily rely on non-banking financial sources or financial companies to ensure continuity.

Dr. Abdel Rahman expressed his gratitude to all parties, including the Central Bank of Egypt and the Financial Regularity Authority for their support and efforts in empowering startups and companies operating in the non-banking financial services sector. He also thanked Noqood's team and emphasized their commitment to supporting the medium and small enterprises, which is the backbone of the Egyptian economy.

About Noqood Holding:

Noqood Holding was established with the aim of providing non-banking financial services, innovative digital products, software development services, Noqood invests in financial technology products that provide a seamless financial experience that enhances financial inclusion. It launched its first company, "Kash Now for Financial Technology Solutions," and founded "Noqood Finance", which has applied to the Financial Regulatory Authority for a license to engage in financing small and medium enterprises.