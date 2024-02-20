DUBAI, UAE: Noor Oil, one of IFCCO’s flagship brands, is joining forces with the BEEAH Group, the region’s leading sustainability and digitalization pioneer, to facilitate measures that enable public participation in the UAE’s march of progress in achieving net zero targets by recycling used cooking oil as an alternative bio-fuel, a practice that extends far beyond mere waste management.

Noor originated in 1985 with the launch of Noor Sunflower Oil and was the first brand in the Middle East to introduce trans-fat free cooking oils. Since then, the brand has been passionate about helping families enjoy healthy and tasty meals and is now actively pursuing environment protection and food security mitigation issues under parent company IFFCO’s strategy. The organization’s strategy involves a commitment to contributing to a sustainable, meaningful, and achievable shift in food systems, continuously improving the value chain practices, protecting the environment, making efficient use of natural resources and enhancing the quality of life in the communities in which the group operates to contribute to global food security.

In the field of environmental stewardship, recycling used cooking oil has emerged as a valuable resource. Converting this culinary product into a renewable energy source not only mitigates the burden on landfills but also ushers in a greener, more sustainable era.

Rizwan Ahmed, Executive Director at IFFCO Group, commented: “Facilitating positive environmental change has never been more accessible for the public to become ambassadors for change by recycling their used cooking oil and having it converted into bio diesel by BEEAH, the regional experts in sustainability solutions. They simply collect a UCO bottle from a Noor representative in one of our approved outlets and fill it with used oil. Then, just deposit them in the used cooking oil collection machines and pick up a new UCO container, becoming a part of the global use and reuse cycle.”

Rizwan Ahmed added, “Noor is one of IFFCO’s most popular brands and our commitment to satisfy consumers includes incorporating a range of sustainable practices across the entire value chain. This is a pivotal step in our relentless pursuit of cleaner, more eco-friendly energy solutions, helping us, and our customers, innovate and drive the movement towards responsible living.”

The recycling process begins with the collection of used cooking oil, which has been allowed to cool, in the UCO bottles. Consumers fill the bottles with their used oil and once the bottle is full, it can be dropped off in any of the BEEAH machines, currently located in Sharjah National Park, Al Gharayen, Umm Al Moumineen Women's Association, Rashidya 3, and Dubai’s JLT, near Tim Hortons. They can then take a fresh clean UCO bottle, ready for the next cycle.

Rafael Sanjurjo Lopez, CEO of BEEAH Tandeef, said, “We are proud to be part of this movement, as it reflects our own commitment to circular economies and zero-waste cities; while providing the public with a sustainable and smart solution that helps them to contribute to a socially responsible future. By repurposing cooking oil, we are generating alternative fuel and saving water, aiding the achievement of national and global targets in emissions control and climate action. With the support of NOOR Oil and its loyal customer base, we expect at least 2,000 shoppers to use the UCO bottles in the first year, saving at least two million litres of water. As this service gains traction, we expect this figure to grow exponentially, creating greater impact for a sustainable and environmentally secure future.”

In the realm of IFFCO’s sustainability doctrine, recycling used cooking oil isn't just about reducing waste, it's about reimagining waste as an untapped reservoir of potential, a huge step towards a future where every drop of used cooking oil becomes a catalyst for positive environmental and economic change.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a multinational group headquartered in the UAE. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by over 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

