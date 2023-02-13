noon.com has completed its acquisition of Namshi, the leading fashion & lifestyle platform in the Middle East.

Namshi is now a part of noon's digital ecosystem, and the acquisition is effective immediately.

‘We're very excited to support Namshi’s next phase of success by welcoming them into the noon ecosystem,’ - Hisham Zarka, CTO of the noon Group and co-founder of Namshi.

Namshi will remain a separate entity, able to leverage noon's extensive logistics and fulfillment networks, fleet, and in-house ecommerce experts as needed.

The acquisition of Namshi will expand noon's digital ecosystem of products and services to include more fashion and lifestyle offerings for the region's consumers. noon will continue to support Namshi's growth as an independent entity within the company.

The acquisition of Namshi will expand noon’s digital ecosystem of products and services to include more fashion and lifestyle offerings for the region's consumers. noon will continue to support Namshi's growth as an independent entity within the company.

“Namshi is an early pioneer of e-commerce in the region, having launched twelve years ago when regional e-commerce was in its infancy. Thanks to continued growth under Emaar over the past 5 years, it has cemented its position as a leading regional e-commerce platform," Hisham Zarka, CTO of the noon Group and co-founder of Namshi said. "We're very excited to support Namshi’s next phase of success by welcoming them into the noon ecosystem.”

With more than 1,200 brands and an unrivaled selection of products, Namshi has quickly established itself as a well-known local brand. The online retailer has been operating since 2011 and serves customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries in the region.

"As we embark on a new adventure together, it feels like a homecoming for many of us who have a special place in our hearts for Namshi," says Zarka. "We know that both noon and Namshi have a long way to go, but that just means that the opportunity ahead remains immense. We are grateful to wake up each day to work on interesting challenges with a great team in a dynamic market, and we hope to make the most of this opportunity to create opportunities for others."

"This merger will enable Namshi to make deep and long-term investments," Zarka continued, "and in the months and years to come, our customers and partners can look forward to better assortment, pricing, and service as these investments are realized."

Namshi will remain a separate entity, able to leverage noon's extensive logistics and fulfillment networks, fleet, and e-commerce expertise as needed.

"This acquisition is a great opportunity for both noon and Namshi," said Dhruv Paul, Group General Counsel at the noon Group. "It allows us to reach out to new audiences while offering them unique products from an incredible brand with world-class service, powered by noon."

The acquisition of Namshi fits in with noon's strategy of becoming the Middle East's digital champion and expanding an ecosystem of products and services aimed at serving and supporting the people of the region. By acquiring Namshi, noon will be able to contribute to the continuous growth of the Middle East digital commerce industry, boosting the local digital economy and fostering the rise of local companies and talent.

Credit Suisse and Clyde & Co LLP advised noon on the acquisition as financial and legal advisors, respectively. Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) arranged acquisition financing for noon, with Dentons and Baker McKenzie advising noon and GIB, respectively.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

Please email pr@noon.com with any PR inquiries, including media interviews, for Namshi and noon.