Cairo, Egypt: Back to school shopping just got a whole lot more exciting with noon.com’s huge Back to School Sale. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 70% off a wide range of products across various categories beginning August 21st and running until September 4th.

noon’s Back to School Sale will make stocking up on essentials easy, with flash deals on fashion and beauty, school supplies, electronics, and more, as well as an extra 10% off purchases of up to 100 EGP.

Sale highlights include:

Up to 70% off fashion, including footwear, tops, socks, and sportswear from brands like American Eagle, Defacto, LC Waikiki, Nike, and Adidas.

Up to 40% off backpacks by Jansport, Adidas, Force, Activ, and others.

Stationery buys with up to 70% off from Faber Castell and Uniball.

Up to 35% off laptop brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung.

Up to 65% off tech accessories, including headsets, headphones, and power banks from Samsung, Apple, and Oraimo.

Discount coupons for laptops and tech accessories worth up to 1,500 EGP, as well as TV discount coupons worth up to 300 EGP.

Black & Decker, Mienta, Philips, Kenwood, and others sandwich makers, juicers and blenders, toasters, and air fryers are up to 65% off with coupons worth up to 900 EGP.

Furvive, Modern Home, and Home Gallery desks, chairs, lighting, and bookcases are up to 55% off for home study setup.

Molfix, Johnson's, Pampers, Philips Avent, and Chicco diaper bags, educational toys, diapers, and baby food are up to 70% off, with 30 EGP off Bebem purchases over 350 EGP.

Top brands like Maybelline, Bath & Body Works, Calvin Klein, CeraVe, and Nivea are available at up to 65% off. There are also Buy 2 Get 1 Free deals and major coupons on selected beauty items.

noon Minutes is also offering massive discounts of up to 70% off a range of products with delivery in as little as 15 minutes.

Almarai, Abu Auf, Lipton, Hero, and Vitrac jams, spreads, biscuits, cereals, granola, juices, and milks are up to 60% off.

Bank offers include:

CIB noon Credit card holders get 15 months of interest-free installments and 5% off (up to 150 EGP) on all purchases.

Buy Now, Pay Later from valU offers six-month split payments with no interest, purchase fees, or downpayment.

National Bank of Egypt credit cardholders get 12 months of interest-free installments.

Vodafone Cash users get 20% off 100 EGP purchases.

CIB credit cardholders can get 0% interest for 6 months.

Banque Misr credit cardholders get 18 months of 0% interest.

QNB credit cardholders get 10% off up to EGP 75 and 0% interest on installments up to 10 months.

noon's Back to School Sale promises low prices and easy online shopping. Customers can browse the large selection, place orders, and have them delivered to their door. Get back-to-school essentials at great prices with this exclusive offer. Visit noon's website or app to browse their extensive selection and save up to 70% during the Big Back to School Sale, running until September 4th.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

