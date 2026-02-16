Dubai, UAE: NKEY Architects, an international full-cycle architecture and design company, behind more than 500 residential and commercial projects across over 45 countries, has announced the relocation of its global headquarters to Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s next phase of growth. The move reflects the company’s expanding footprint across international markets and reinforces the UAE’s role as a strategic hub for global design, development, and innovation, at a time when the global architecture services market is projected to exceed $605 billion by 2033.

Founded in 2018, NKEY Architects provides architecture, interior design, and turnkey solutions across residential and commercial sectors. The company operates from offices in Dubai, the United States, Canada, and Ukraine, with projects spanning more than 45 countries.

The decision to establish Dubai as the company’s global headquarters follows sustained growth in the Middle East, which now accounts for approximately 80% of NKEY’s active client portfolio. Since 2022, the company has strategically shifted its development focus toward international markets, beginning with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, before expanding into the United States with projects delivered in Beverly Hills and Miami. This accelerated geographic growth, combined with more than 500 active projects globally, including over 300 in the UAE, underscored the need for a centralized headquarters capable of managing an increasingly complex, cross-border portfolio.

“For NKEY, architecture is a language through which people can gain a deeper understanding of themselves. Our philosophy, ‘NKEY. Unlock your inner self,’ reflects our mission to help clients — from families to progressive, forward-thinking young people — release internal limitations and unlock their personal and life potential through space. At NKEY, space is seen as an extension of identity — a dialogue between a person’s inner state and the external environment. Each project becomes a tool for transformation, where architecture and design support the lifestyle, values, and aspirations of young people, creating environments that foster growth, freedom, and a sense of authenticity. Importantly, we create unique projects or design solutions - every space is created uniquely to reflect the individual client,” said Natalia Melnyk, Founder of NKEY Architects.

The firm’s portfolio is centered on premium and ultra-luxury residential projects, large residential communities, and apartments, alongside select commercial developments across retail, hospitality, business centres, and mixed-use concepts. One of NKEY’s most ambitious current projects is the development of a large-scale shopping mall in Marrakech, Morocco, conceived as a landmark retail destination and involving parallel work across architecture, interiors, branding, and marketing strategy.

NKEY’s management structure is led by three partners, all members of the same family, reflecting the stability and long-term vision of a family-run business. Natalia Melnyk leads creative direction and brand development; Olexander Melnyk oversees operations, sales, and financial strategy; and Sergii Zholob manages engineering, architecture, procurement, and construction teams across international offices. This family-led structure enables NKEY Architects to maintain consistent standards while confidently expanding across regions.

With a growing team of over 100 professionals, NKEY Architects’ relocation to Dubai positions the firm at the centre of one of the world’s most dynamic real estate and design markets, aligned with the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.

About NKEY Architects

NKEY is a full-cycle design and architecture company delivering comprehensive solutions from concept to implementation. Their expertise covers the entire project journey — from strategic vision, architectural and interior design to detailed documentation, project coordination and final realization. This integrated approach allows them to maintain a high level of quality, consistency and precision at every stage of the process. NKEY operates internationally with offices across Europe, the United States and the Middle East, enabling them to work seamlessly with clients worldwide while staying deeply connected to local contexts and cultures.