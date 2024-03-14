Dubai, United Arab Emirates – NEXA, a leading digital and growth agency based in the United Arab Emirates, is excited to announce a strategic investment in Cognition, a UK-based consultancy firm specializing in marketing psychology and brand creation. The partnership aims to expand the reach of both organizations while leveraging their combined expertise to deliver exceptional results for clients worldwide.

The collaboration between NEXA and Cognition will create a formidable team of marketing and consulting professionals. NEXA brings expertise in digital marketing, lead generation, and growth strategies, while Cognition possesses deep knowledge in psychology, decision science, and demand generation. The two agencies have distinct but complementary strengths. Cognition specialises in brand messaging, proposition, and awareness, which are vital for elevating brands. Conversely, NEXA is a specialist in data-driven digital tactics specifically designed for business growth. Together, their specialisations enable them to offer comprehensive solutions to their clients. It also enables the team to deliver an integrated approach to marketing, leveraging cutting-edge digital strategies, profound insights into consumer behaviour, and effective brand activation techniques. The collaboration between NEXA and Cognition promises to provide clients with unparalleled marketing expertise.

Furthermore, this strategic collaboration grants NEXA an exceptional advantage — direct access to the esteemed Cognition Scientific Board and its accomplished members. This exclusive privilege enables NEXA to harness the collective wisdom and expertise of the board's distinguished professionals, who are at the forefront of psychology, neuroscience, and marketing science. This direct access ensures that NEXA's strategies remain at the cutting edge of industry trends and are infused with the latest advancements in consumer behaviour insights. Additionally, the integration of Cognition's proprietary model, the Cognition Brain, into NEXA's digital marketing strategies opens the door to a myriad of applications and benefits. By leveraging principles from psychology and neuroscience, the Cognition Brain empowers brands to craft messaging that deeply resonates with audiences and drives impactful decision-making. This aspect of the collaboration reinforces NEXA's commitment to delivering not only data-driven strategies but also psychologically informed and insight-centric solutions for its clients.

Amit Vyas, CEO of NEXA, said, "We're thrilled to invest in Cognition and join forces with their talented team. By combining our skill sets, we're confident we can accelerate growth for both our clients and ourselves, while expanding our reach to new markets. We're excited about the unique synergy between our organizations and the opportunities it presents for the future."

Tim Witcherley, Managing Director of Cognition, added, "NEXA's investment is a testament to our shared vision of driving business success through innovation and digital transformation. We look forward to integrating Cognition’s scientific and creative capabilities with NEXA's digital marketing expertise to create a truly comprehensive offering for our clients."

Both NEXA and Cognition are committed to empowering businesses with the tools and strategies necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world. This strategic investment is a key milestone in their shared mission to deliver exceptional value and sustainable growth for their clients, while expanding their global footprint.

Media Contacts:

For media inquiries or further information, please contact

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Nabisa Nasreen

Email: nabisa@comcomea.com

Dalia Khater

Email: dalia@digitalnexa.com

About NEXA:

NEXA is a leading digital marketing and growth agency based in the United Arab Emirates. Established in 2005, NEXA provides comprehensive digital solutions, including web design, inbound marketing, lead generation, social media management, and content creation, to help businesses grow and succeed in today's digital-first landscape.

For more information about NEXA, visit: www.digitalnexa.com

About Cognition:

Established in 1998, Cognition is a UK-based consultancy firm specializing in marketing psychology, brand development and creative execution. Using a proprietary model, the Cognition Brain, Cognition helps clients adopt principles of psychology and neuroscience to maximize marketing results.

For more information about Cognition, visit: www.cognitionagency.co.uk