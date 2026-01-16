Dubai, UAE : Level 43 Sky Lounge, the iconic rooftop venue at Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, enters the new year with renewed momentum, announcing a strengthened leadership team set to elevate the venue’s culinary, beverage and guest experience offering.

Known for its panoramic city views, vibrant social atmosphere and elevated casual dining, Level 43 Sky Lounge continues to evolve as one of Dubai’s most established rooftop destinations. The newly appointed team brings a wealth of international experience, creative vision and operational expertise, reinforcing the venue’s commitment to quality, consistency and innovation.

Algimantas Prokopovich, General Manager, leads the team with over 15 years of experience across the region’s hospitality and nightlife landscape. Recognised for driving operational excellence, revenue growth and standout entertainment concepts, Algimantas brings a hands-on leadership style focused on team development, guest satisfaction and creating memorable social experiences. His background includes overseeing high-volume venues, delivering award-winning concepts and building strong collaborations within Dubai’s dining and entertainment ecosystem.

“At Level 43, our focus is on delivering an experience that feels energetic, welcoming and consistently high quality,” said Algimantas Prokopovich, General Manager. “With this new team in place, we are well positioned to build on the venue’s strong reputation while introducing fresh ideas that resonate with both loyal guests and new audiences.”

Heading the culinary direction is Chef de Cuisine Nour Achdhiansyah, an accomplished chef with over 13 years of experience in luxury hospitality across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Chef Nour brings a strong background in international and Asian-inspired cuisine, with a proven ability to balance creativity with operational precision. His approach centres on flavour-driven menus, refined presentation and consistency, ensuring dishes complement the relaxed yet elevated atmosphere of the rooftop.

Under Chef Nour’s leadership, Level 43 Sky Lounge will continue to refine its menu offering, introducing carefully crafted dishes designed for sharing, social dining and pairing with the venue’s beverage programme.

Strengthening the bar and beverage experience is Shyam Mohan, Head of Bar Operations, whose career spans some of Dubai’s most recognisable hospitality brands. With extensive expertise in bar operations, menu development and guest engagement, Shyam is known for driving revenue through innovative activations, premium product curation and strong team leadership. His experience across luxury hotels and lifestyle venues brings a balanced approach of creativity and operational discipline to the rooftop.

Together, the new leadership team is set to enhance every touchpoint of the Level 43 Sky Lounge experience, from menu development and service standards to programming, entertainment and overall ambience.

The refreshed team aligns with the venue’s commitment to delivering uncomplicated comfort, great food and drink, and genuine service in a prime urban location. As Dubai’s hospitality scene continues to evolve, Level 43 Sky Lounge remains a key destination for after-work gatherings, sunset drinks and lively evenings above the city.

With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the year ahead, Level 43 Sky Lounge looks forward to welcoming guests to experience the next chapter of its rooftop story.