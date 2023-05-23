Dubai, UAE – The First Group has opened the doors of its latest restaurant – Énas – situated on the Palm Jumeirah.

Located at the Balqis Residence on the West Crescent, Énas – meaning ‘one’ in Greek – offers gastronomes, visitors, and residents an authentic taste of the Mediterranean, with a selection of exciting dishes amid elegant, nature-inspired decor.

The chic, light-filled space is complemented with natural, paired-back furnishings – think earthy tones and textures, large rattan lamp shades and beautiful olive tree centerpieces. The results are a homely Mediterranean haven.

Celebrating the simple pleasures of eating and sharing food, Énas promises a seasonal, locally-sourced-first approach to its menu, to bring an exciting edge to the comforts of Greek home cooking.

Highlights on the menu include a mezze platter of Kalamata olives, marinated feta, three dips and Koulouri bread; a Gulf prawn saganaki with Greek oregano and a tomato ragu; a perfect-for-two grilled meat platter, featuring the quintessential chicken souvlaki, pressed lamb shoulder, beef ribeye and charcoal lamb cutlets; and the restaurant’s signature charcoal seafood platter with chargrilled octopus, steamed clams, seared sea bass and grilled tiger prawns. Plus, guests are welcome to select their own catch from the restaurant’s eclectic fish display.

The drinks menu, meanwhile, shines a much-deserved light on the region’s indigenous grape varieties that give Greek wine a character all of its own. From Xinomavro reds to Santorini’s crisp white Gaía Thalassitis, expect to find an extended list of fine Greek wines among a concise selection of cocktails, including a cheeky Philoxenia (meaning desire to show hospitalist, this word is from Ancient Greece and it refers to a warm welcome to the people far away from home) “friend to a stranger”, this cocktail pairs perfectly with seafood.

Mark Patten, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage said: “We’re extremely excited to share our new restaurant with visitors and residents in Dubai. A passion project run by a diverse team featuring 10 nationalities, Énas brings simple, fresh, and flavorsome dishes to life in a beautiful Mediterranean setting.”

Énas is located at the Balqis Residence on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah and will be open daily from 12pm to 11pm. For more information, follow @enasdxb.

Restaurant contact details:

Email: reservations@solunabeachclub.com

For more information, please contact Brazen MENA:

E: enas@brazenmena.com

Ènas

Located beachside on Palm Jumeirah, Énas takes you on a contemporary Mediterranean journey through the Grecian islands to the Eastern Mediterranean. Warm earthy interiors with a touch of green create the perfect ambience for lunch or dinner. Using predominantly locally sourced ingredients and premium grade products, the diversity of the menu will leave guests wanting more. Énas will focus on a sharing concept where guests are invited to sample a variety of exquisitely created dishes. Derived from Greek numerology for the number one, Énas is set to be a leading name in Mediterranean cuisine.

About The First Group

The First Group is one of the UAE’s fastest-growing hospitality firms, delivering exceptional end-to-end solutions to investors, partners and operators from more than 146 countries worldwide. Building on its success as one of the region’s leading integrated property developers and hotel investment experts, The First Group today boasts a diverse, high-value asset portfolio ranging from award-winning upscale hotels and residences to innovative F&B brands and lifestyle offerings. The firm’s unrivalled expertise across key vertical sectors, including hospitality asset management and VIP client services, has helped establish it as one of the industry’s leading end-to-end solutions providers. To learn more about The First Group, visit www.thefirstgroup.com.