Dubai: Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Mastercard, a technology leader in the global payments industry, are launching a 3-D Secure (3DS) 2 authentication solution for e-commerce transactions for UAE merchants and beyond. The innovative solution is powered by Mastercard’s cutting-edge Smart Interface product.

As online shopping continues to accelerate, merchants need to have the ability to mitigate fraud while providing frictionless experiences to consumers. 3DS 2, the next generation of 3-D Secure technology, is a powerful authentication tool that analyses multiple key data points, including the merchant’s contextual data, acting as an advanced layer of fraud protection.

3DS 2 will be available on Network’s proprietary payment gateway N-Genius™ Online, enabling the company’s e-commerce merchants to reduce risk and protect their customers from payments fraud. In addition, 3DS 2 will offer consumers a more streamlined, frictionless payments journey and improved support for modern devices, thus enhancing the checkout experience and reducing cart abandonment.

Andrew Key, Group Managing Director – Acquiring at Network International, said: “As the region’s leading payment solution provider, we continue to enhance payment ecosystems by adopting best-in-class technologies in the markets we operate in. Enabling 3DS 2 across our e-commerce merchant network is part of our long-term commitment to creating a safer, seamless purchase experience for merchants and their consumers.”

Gina Petersen, Country Manager, UAE & Oman, Mastercard, said: “In an increasingly connected world, it is vital to continually drive innovation and partner to build and secure our digital ecosystem. We are delighted to join forces with our longstanding partners at Network International to launch 3-D Secure 2 authentication for merchants as we deliver an added layer of security while offering seamless payment experiences to consumers.”

About Network International:

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

About Mastercard

(NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.