Dubai, UAE – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, today introduced RAN Analytics for Carrier Aggregation, a new solution that offers unique insights into carrier aggregation patterns to help mobile operators achieve superior performance and a better subscriber experience with high-speed LTE and 5G deployments.

As mobile operators seek to make the most of newly allocated and reassigned spectrum licenses to reach maximum 5G throughput, carrier aggregation techniques increase overall bandwidth. However, using multiple carrier frequencies across millions of LTE and 5G cells introduces new layers of assurance and troubleshooting complexity. Determining the root cause has been a manual process. NETSCOUT RAN Analytics for Carrier Aggregation addresses this challenge by giving mobile operators the automated root cause analysis visibility needed to identify, investigate, and resolve performance issues and accelerate the return on their spectrum investments.

“Carrier aggregation analytics offer the key to automatically determine the root cause of carrier aggregation performance which unlocks the full potential of high-speed LTE and 5G services since single call analysis is no longer viable or cost-effective,” said Paolo Trevisan, AVP of product management at NETSCOUT. “With our solution, mobile operators can address multiple critical questions about the viability and performance of their carrier aggregation approach, including usage, performance, efficacy, and quality. This powerful capability provides an understanding of critical factors like most frequently used and failing carrier band combinations, which band combinations add unwanted complexity to the network, and what root causes are leading to radio connectivity failures.”

RAN Analytics for Carrier Aggregation is vendor agnostic, 3GPP compliant, and uses NETSCOUT’s Smart Data, making it highly scalable and suitable for networks of any size and at any stage in the 5G lifecycle. Additionally, the data is available for export to Open RAN automation systems, data lakes, and other third parties using a robust, industry-standard interface.

Visit our website for further information about NETSCOUT RAN Analytics for Carrier Aggregation.

-Ends-

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the company’s unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2023 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Visibility Without Borders, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, Omnis, and TrueCall are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Editorial Contacts:

Ziad Baig

ziad@activedmc.com