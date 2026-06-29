Abu Dhabi, UAE: NEMA Education and Epsom College are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to establish a new network of premium British curriculum schools across the Middle East, beginning with the launch of Epsom College Abu Dhabi in September 2028 and Epsom College Dubai in September 2030.

The partnership combines NEMA Education’s extensive educational expertise and regional presence with Epsom College’s long-standing reputation for academic excellence, pastoral care, and holistic student development. Together, the two institutions share a vision of creating world-class educational opportunities that prepare students to thrive in an increasingly global and knowledge-based economy.

The UAE schools represent the first phase of a broader collaboration that will explore additional opportunities across the Middle East in the years ahead.

The announcement follows the continued success of Epsom College Malaysia and the forthcoming opening of Epsom College Tokyo in 2027, while reflecting NEMA Education’s strategy of expanding access to internationally recognised educational pathways across the region.

Both schools will be fully co-educational K-12 institutions delivering the British curriculum from Early Years through Sixth Form, culminating in GCSE and A-Level qualifications. Each campus is expected to accommodate between 2,000 and 2,500 students at full capacity.

Epsom College Abu Dhabi will be constructed on a purpose-built site designed to mirror the breadth of provision found in Surrey. Plans include a sports centre with a 50-metre swimming pool, gyms and a multi-purpose hall, alongside floodlit football pitches, cricket fields, Tennis, basketball and netball courts. Dedicated buildings for Early Years and Primary, for Secondary, and for shared facilities including dining, music and drama - among them a black-box theatre - will each have their own entrance, so that pupils of every age have a space designed around them.

Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman and CEO of NEMA Education, said: "This partnership with Epsom College, a globally esteemed institution of His Majesty King Charles III, is a cornerstone of our strategic vision to build a comprehensive, world-class educational ecosystem in the UAE. By bringing Epsom's 170-year legacy of excellence to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, we are creating a seamless pathway of lifelong learning that spans from K-12 to higher education and beyond. This initiative directly supports our commitment to the UAE's leadership vision and the goals of Agenda 2031 by nurturing a future generation of innovators and leaders equipped with the skills to thrive in a global, knowledge-based economy. We are proud to invest in our nation's greatest asset, which is its people, and to solidify the UAE's position as a leading international education hub."

"This is a hugely exciting moment in the history of Epsom College," says Mark Lascelles, Head of Epsom College. "Since 1855 we have offered young people an outstanding British education rooted in academic excellence, exceptional pastoral care and a breadth of opportunity beyond the classroom. To bring that same education to families in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and beyond is a wonderful opportunity and one we are proud to take. In NEMA Education we have found a partner whose deep understanding of education and proven record in developing and running outstanding institutions make them ideal as we grow the Epsom family across the region."

The partnership forms part of our broader vision to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global education destination while supporting national priorities for human capital development. We look forward to providing families with an exceptional British education that equips young people with the knowledge, character, and skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”