Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed a strategic agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to boost sustainable real estate financing. The agreement was formalised at the bank's inaugural sector-specific sustainability roundtable, "Unlocking Sustainable Finance: Transitioning Real Estate”.

In the presence of Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, and Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer from Dubai Islamic Bank, the agreement was signed, by Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments, and Mr. Naveed Ali, EVP - Head of Corporate Banking Group & Financial Institutions from DIB, at Park Hyatt Dubai.

The collaboration reflects the shared ambition of both organizations to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices across the built environment and explore solutions that support environmentally responsible developments and long-term value creation.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said:

“At Azizi Developments, we view sustainability as a key driver of long-term value and responsible growth. Our partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank marks an important step in advancing innovative financing solutions that support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and contribute to a more resilient and future-ready real estate sector.”

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: "We are pleased to partner with Dubai Islamic Bank on this important initiative, which aligns with our long-term vision of delivering developments that contribute positively to the UAE's sustainable future. As the transition to a greener real estate value chain continues to shape the sector, partnerships such as this play an important role in advancing innovation, enabling responsible growth, and creating lasting value for communities and stakeholders alike."

The roundtable brought together senior representatives from government entities, master developers, contractors, architects, engineers, and industry experts to discuss the future of sustainable real estate and green financing solutions in the UAE. Participants also took part in specialized workshops and technical briefings focused on data-driven retrofit financing and waste management protocols, while exploring opportunities to advance circular real estate practices across the UAE.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Amruta Mittal

PR & Communication Manager

Azizi Developments

M: +971 58 889 8738

Email: amruta.mittal@azizidevelopments.com