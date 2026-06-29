A group-wide initiative integrating care models, the programme will involve structured, life-stage–based guidance, intervention and specialist-led health management across Aster Hospitals & Clinics and Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres in the UAE.

Dubai, UAE – Aster DM Healthcare has announced the launch of its comprehensive, group-wide women’s health programme designed to redefine how women in the UAE experience healthcare across every stage of life.

Under a unified vision, the Group has introduced “Care for Her” by Aster Hospitals & Clinics and “Elle by Medcare,” a premium expression of the same clinical philosophy delivered through Medcare’s network in the UAE.

Together, these programmes represent one of the most holistic, life-stage–based women’s health offerings in the region, bringing prevention, guidance, early detection, specialist-led care, and long-term wellness support into a single, coordinated framework, to support women in the UAE from adolescence to menopause and beyond.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “In today’s fast paced world where families are often far apart and people are juggling multiple priorities, young girls or women do not often find the right guidance that can support them aptly through their individual health needs, often experiencing delay in seeking the right care. At Aster, with our vast experience of supporting women’s health across different businesses, it was possible for us to connect the dots and create a network which can support a woman in UAE through all stages of life. Be it aiding a mother in guiding her young daughter through adolescence or a young mother grappling with pregnancy or a woman coping with menopause, the Women’s Health Programme across Aster and Medcare brings a unified network of doctors and experts who are working together to provide the complete circle of care.”

Ms. Alisha added, “Women are natural decision-makers. They plan, lead, organise and adapt. Caring for their health is not separate from that strength, it is an extension of it. This programme is about clarity, awareness and confidence. It is about helping women understand their bodies better, anticipate their needs, take informed decisions for their future and support other women in their lives more effectively. It is an unique pathway which doesn’t currently exist in UAE and we are proud to be the pioneers to bring this to life.”

The initiative is built around a structured, age-based care model that supports women through four key life stages: Teens and Twenties, Young Women, Perimenopause, and Menopause. Each stage is supported through dedicated clinical pathways, preventive screenings, and multi-specialty consultations designed to address evolving physical, hormonal, emotional, and metabolic health needs. The programmes integrate services such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), mental and emotional wellbeing counselling, and specialised care for thyroid, metabolic, reproductive and sexual health, ensuring a truly holistic approach to women’s wellness.

Care for Her by Aster Hospitals & Clinics is being implemented across a strong network of facilities including Aster Hospital, Al Mankhool; Aster Hospital, Al Qusais; and Aster Clinics across Bur Dubai, Muteena, Discovery Gardens, Arabian Ranches, Al Qusais and Al Khail. The programme is designed as a fully integrated 360° wellness journey, offering age-specific care programmes, structured care pathways, and coordinated multi-specialty referrals. It ensures continuity of care from consultation to diagnostics, treatment, follow-up and long-term wellness tracking through a seamless patient experience supported by dedicated care coordinators and clinical teams.

Elle by Medcare, the premium counterpart, extends the same clinical philosophy through a more personalised and elevated healthcare experience across Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Hospital Sharjah, Medcare Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital, and select Medcare Medical Centres. The programme begins with a gynaecology-led consultation and builds tailored care journeys through referrals to experts across endocrinology, internal medicine, cardiology, dermatology, mental health and other disciplines, supported by advanced diagnostics and customised wellness plans. It is designed for women seeking a more personalised, concierge-style healthcare experience while maintaining strong clinical depth and continuity of care. The programme is structured across four service pillars catering to distinct life stages: youth and teens, fertility and maturity, perimenopause, and post-menopause.

Across both programmes, Aster DM Healthcare will introduce dedicated Adolescence and Menopause Clinics to address critical but often underserved stages of women’s health. These specialised services create safe, structured environments for early intervention, education, and long-term health planning, empowering women not only to care for themselves but also to support the health journeys of their daughters and families.

Beyond clinical care, Care for Her by Aster and Elle by Medcare actively engage women through community awareness programmes, educational sessions, school and corporate outreach initiatives, and wellness workshops across all life stages from adolescence to menopause.

The aim is to create safe spaces where women can openly discuss their health concerns, improve health literacy, seek expert guidance, and access timely preventive care. Special emphasis is placed on adolescent health through school-based programmes that encourage early awareness, healthy lifestyle choices, and lifelong wellbeing.

At its core, the initiative reflects Aster’s belief that women’s health is not episodic but continuous and must evolve with every stage of life. By integrating clinical excellence with empathy, prevention and personalised care journeys, the Group is addressing a significant gap in the healthcare ecosystem where life-stage–based structured women’s health programmes remain limited.

Website links:

Care for Her: Care for Her: Women’s Health Checkup Packages | Aster Clinics

Elle by Medcare: Elle By Medcare

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 128 clinics, and 338 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

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