Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group, the leading private healthcare provider in Egypt, in collaboration with Siemens Healthineers, hosted “Leading the Future of Oncology with Precision and Partnership”, a strategic gathering that brought together healthcare leaders, business partners, and industry stakeholders to discuss the future of cancer care in Egypt and reinforce the role of collaboration in transforming healthcare delivery.

Held at Giza Palace Hotel, the event showcased Dar Al Fouad Hospitals’ advancements in oncology care and patient-centric treatment models, while highlighting the growing importance of strategic partnerships, including Alameda Healthcare Group’s collaboration with Siemens Healthineers, to further enhance patient outcomes through precision medicine and advanced technologies. The event brought together leaders from the healthcare, insurance, and banking sectors, as well as eminent physicians and academic experts, underscoring the importance of cross-sector collaboration in building a more integrated, resilient, and future-ready healthcare ecosystem in Egypt.

Reflecting this shared commitment to innovation, the gathering coincided with the inauguration of the TrueBeam® radiotherapy system from Siemens Healthineers at Dar Al Fouad Hospital – 6th of October. The introduction of this advanced technology marks another milestone in the hospital’s ongoing efforts to expand access to cutting-edge cancer care. The TrueBeam® system is an advanced linear accelerator designed to deliver highly precise, image-guided radiation therapy across a broad range of cancer types. By combining exceptional treatment accuracy with faster treatment delivery and advanced motion management, it helps clinicians target tumors while minimizing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. These capabilities enable more efficient treatments, improve patient comfort through shorter treatment sessions, and support better clinical outcomes.

As one of Egypt's leading healthcare institutions, Dar Al Fouad Hospitals continues to advance specialized care through clinical excellence, patient-centric models, and sustained investment in innovation. The hospital has served more than five million patients, treated over 100,000 cancer patients in the past five years, invested more than EGP 350 million in medical technologies, and has more than 200 beds. It was also the first hospital in Egypt to receive Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation.

The collaboration with Siemens Healthineers further reinforces Alameda Healthcare Group's commitment to accelerating innovation in oncology care by leveraging advanced technologies, data-driven insights, and integrated care models to improve clinical outcomes and expand access to specialized treatments.

Neeraj Mishra, Group Chief Executive Officer of Alameda Healthcare Group, said: "At Alameda Healthcare Group, we believe the future of healthcare lies in building integrated centers of excellence that combine world-class clinical expertise, advanced technology, and research-driven innovation. Oncology is a strategic priority within our long-term growth and expansion vision, as we continue investing in specialized capabilities that redefine cancer care in Egypt and the region. Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers represents more than the introduction of advanced technologies; it reflects our commitment to creating a comprehensive oncology ecosystem where precision medicine, multidisciplinary care, and digital innovation come together to improve patient outcomes. As we expand our oncology footprint across the Group, we remain focused on delivering internationally benchmarked care while making advanced cancer treatment more accessible to the communities we serve. Together with our partners, we are shaping the next generation of healthcare and reinforcing Alameda's position as a leader in clinical excellence and innovation."

Naveen Goel, Chief Executive Officer of Dar Al Fouad Hospital – 6th of October, commented: "Cancer care is evolving rapidly, and achieving the best clinical outcomes requires the seamless integration of advanced technologies, multidisciplinary expertise, and compassionate, patient-centered care. At Dar Al Fouad, we are continuously strengthening our oncology capabilities to provide personalized treatment pathways that meet the highest international standards, ensuring every patient benefits from precise, evidence-based care throughout their journey.”

Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, added, “For more than two decades, Siemens Healthineers and Alameda Healthcare Group have worked together to deliver world-class healthcare across multiple clinical disciplines in Egypt. The introduction of the TrueBeam® radiotherapy system, an advanced linear accelerator for precision radiation therapy, at Dar Al Fouad Hospital represents an important milestone in our partnership. It expands access to advanced cancer treatment technologies, reinforces our commitment to innovative, patient-centered care, and brings us closer to our vision of creating a world without fear of cancer. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing our partnership and achieving many more together in the years to come.”

The event reinforces Alameda Healthcare Group’s role in shaping the future of healthcare in Egypt and further strengthens Egypt’s position as a regional healthcare hub, demonstrating how partnerships between healthcare providers, technology leaders, and key stakeholders can expand access to advanced treatments and support the long-term sustainability of healthcare systems.

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to delivering high-quality services to the community and leveraging global communications and advanced technologies to provide effective medical care. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four JCI-accredited facilities across Greater Cairo, including as-Salam International Hospital (ASSIH) at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo, Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohandesin and Maadi, the German Rehabilitation Center, and Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in downtown Fifth Settlement, Maadi, & 6th of October.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Eslam Edris

Group Chief Marketing Officer

eslam.edris@alameda-hc.om

Marketing & Public Relations team:

marketing@alameda-hc.com

For further inquiries, please contact:

info@alameda-hc.com

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions, and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries.

As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care, and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion.

Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.