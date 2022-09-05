We are well aware of our customers’ preferences, and strive to provide them with top-notch services and exceptional rewards

As part of its consistent endeavors to meet all its customers’ needs and enrich their banking experience, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is offering the NBK-KPC Visa Infinite Credit Card for the employees of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries.

The card provides its holders from the employees of KPC and its subsidiaries with an array of benefits including earning double NBK Miles Points on their spends for the first 3 months, as well as getting 3 months of free delivery through the Deliveroo app.

Other benefits available for the card also include:

Up to 20% cashback and discounts in NBK Rewards Points at more than 900 participating outlets including hotels, restaurants, cinemas, and international shopping websites

Up to 5 NBK Miles Points for every KD 1 spent locally and abroad

Redeeming NBK Miles Points to book from over 800 airlines and 150,000 hotels worldwide

World-renowned car rental agencies

Cash advance up to 100% of available credit limit through NBK Call Center, NBK Online Banking or NBK Mobile Banking and at any ATM around the world

Up to USD 2,500,000 insurance on airline ticket purchases made using the card

Free access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide for cardholder and one additional guest through LoungeKey Program

Concierge service available every day except Fridays and public holidays

Oil Sector customers that are new to NBK can also enjoy the salary campaign offer, which provides even more benefits with the salary transfer.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM – Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait: “At NBK, we always strive to offer banking products and services that help meet our customers’ needs and enrich their banking experience.”

“We are well aware of our customers’ preferences, and the card reflects our keenness to maximize their benefit from the exceptional services, offers and rewards carefully designed to meet their needs and expectations,” he added.

Al-Othman indicated that NBK has solid ties with leading institutions across many sectors, noting that KPC and its subsidiaries come at the forefront of these institutions.

NBK constantly strives to develop the benefits offered by NBK Credit Cards to go in line with the daily lifestyles of all the bank’s customers from different segments, he emphasized.

Ankush Devadason, Country Manager at Visa Kuwait, said: "We have worked extensively with our partner in Kuwait - NBK to construct an exclusive product that addresses the need of employees of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries. This is the first card that offers best-in-class benefits across a range of travel and leisure facilities and addresses specific needs of KPC employees."

NBK Credit Cards are the best payment method given the various benefits they offer including NBK Miles Program, NBK Rewards Program, Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty, as well as eligibility to the various NBK draws.

-Ends-