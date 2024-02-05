Sharjah- National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., the leading paint manufacturer in the UAE, takes pride in its successful collaboration as the Empower sponsor for the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2024. The festival, which concluded on the 4th of February, brought together innovators, thought leaders, and aspiring entrepreneurs from across the region for an impactful event.

National Paints has a long-standing tradition of supporting initiatives that drive economic growth and innovation. By partnering with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), the company aims to inspire and empower entrepreneurs, eventually contributing to the diversification and prosperity of the regional business landscape.

Throughout the festival, National Paints has actively engaged in several activities to interact with participants and attendees, providing a unique experience at the event venue. This added a vibrant touch to the event, perfectly aligning with this year's theme, "Our Shared Canvas."

"It was inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and creativity of the participants, and we are proud to have played a role in fostering an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration. As a company that values progress and sustainability, supporting initiatives like these aligns perfectly with our core values." Stated Samer Sayegh, Partner and Managing Director of National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

Sheraa, the driving force behind SEF, demonstrates its unwavering dedication to supporting the growth of the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem. Devoted to supporting and empowering emerging entrepreneurs, the festival aims to foster a robust, globally connected ecosystem, positioning Sharjah as a dynamic startup hub.

As the festival concludes, National Paints looks forward to continuing its support for initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, creativity, and sustainable business practices. The company remains dedicated to being a driving force behind positive change in the business community and congratulates the organizers, participants, and fellow sponsors on a successful and impactful event.

About National Paints Factories Co. Ltd:

National Paints was founded by the Sayegh family in 1969 in Jordan and later expanded its operations to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, as well as, Egypt, Romania, Oman, India, and Saudi Arabia. National Paints exports its products to 70 countries across the globe. The factory in Sharjah, established in 1977, is the largest in the region.

With a broad range of offerings, National Paints caters to diverse segments, including Decorative interior and exterior coatings, Industrial & Protective, Marine, Automotive, Powder Coatings, Floor, Wood, as well as Architectural Coatings.