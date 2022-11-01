National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has secured sponsorship from Malabar Gold & Diamonds for the bank’s annual Fujairah Run for the fourth time, significantly strengthening its offering and profile.

Returning for its sixth edition on Saturday 19 November 2022, the run is part of NBF’s commitment to supporting the provision of events and facilities that enable active participation in sports and raise awareness of the subsequent health benefits, both in Fujairah and across the UAE.

This year’s run will take place under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and reflects the Fujairah leadership’s commitment to encouraging residents to adopt active lifestyles in the Emirate. With this year’s run expected to see record participation from runners of all ages and fitness levels from across the UAE, the event will feature six categories – 3km, 5km, 10km, 11km trail run, team run and a determined ones run – where all runners will enjoy scenic routes, winding through the historic town of Fujairah and its picturesque surroundings.

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director, International Operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, stated that the partnership was a great way for the company to promote and inspire the next generation to embrace health and fitness. He commented: “The annual NBF Fujairah Run plays an important role in further promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for residents in the UAE. This is in line with our company’s ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) goals, and is one among our many efforts to make a positive contribution to the community. The event has now become a key fixture in the UAE’s sports calendar, and we are pleased to be able to continue our collaboration with NBF for the fourth time to help continue its success”.

Commenting on the partnership, Vince Cook, CEO of NBF said “We are always looking for ways we can elevate our annual Fujairah Run and secure the support of our local community. Now in its fourth year, our partnership with Malabar Gold & Diamonds will not only showcase our joint commitment to contributing to a healthy and active lifestyle, but also provide us with the resources to help make this our best run yet, both for participants and spectators. We’re grateful for their ongoing support.”

Registration for the event is open for individuals at https://fujairahrun.com/. Registration closes on 14 November or whenever capacity is full. Participants are encouraged to register early in order to avoid disappointment.

The NBF Fujairah Run 2022 has secured sponsorship from many other partners, significantly strengthening the offering and profile of this year’s run. They include: Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, DiscoverFujairah.ae, The Box, Allianz Marine, Global Marketing Systems DMCC, Port of Fujairah, Fujairah National Group, Rising Gym, Fujairah Adventures, Maharaj, Fujairah National Driving Institute.

-Ends-

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 (of which 1 is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 290 outlets spread across 10 countries, in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East and the USA. With an annual turnover of $4.1 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store – www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery any time and on any day from the comfort of their home.

CSR has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception; integrating ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) principles into the core business. The ESG goals of the organization are periodically strengthened by integrating responsibility and sustainability to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@fourcommunications.com