Dubai – The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has confirmed its participation in Aani, a cutting-edge instant payments platform launched this week by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

Aani will enable NBF to offer its retail, business and government customers an enhanced digital payment experience, with account-to-account transactions within the UAE processed securely, in seconds, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Among Aani’s innovative features, customers will be able to transfer money instantly using just the recipient’s phone number, send money, request money, and split bills. They will also be able to pay cashlessly using QR codes. Further features, including real-time direct debits and e-cheques are set to be rolled out in the near future.

Vince Cook, CEO, NBF commented: “Aani aligns with and touches on two of NBF’s longstanding strategic aims – to continuously simplify and enhance the banking experience for all our customers, and to digitalise our operations wherever it improves speed, security and convenience. We wholeheartedly support the Central Bank of the UAE in the introduction of Aani, and would encourage all our customers to start using it at their earliest convenience.”

Aani is a key initiative under CBUAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) programme, driving the digital transformation of payments in the UAE. NBF is one of a number of the UAE’s leading financial institutions participating in Aani from its inception.

More information on how NBF is deploying Aani, and customer guidance, can be found at: https://nbf.ae/en/tools-and-support/customer-support/aani , on NBF’s mobile banking app, on ATMs, and in branches.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@four.agency