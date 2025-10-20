Dubai: As part of its ongoing commitment to empower the UAE’s rapidly growing technology sector, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Finesse Global, a leading AI-centric digital transformation and system integration company.

This strategic partnership will enable NBF to provide dedicated system integrator financing solutions, allowing Finesse to offer flexible financing terms to end-users and expanding NBF’s value-added services to a broader range of clients, from large institutions to SMEs across multiple sectors.

The collaboration between NBF and Finesse Global is designed to unlock new opportunities for organisations seeking to scale responsibly and achieve sustainable growth in the era of intelligent transformation. By leveraging Finesse’s expertise in AI, analytics, automation, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms, and NBF’s sector-focused banking solutions, the partnership will help businesses reimagine operations, data, and customer experiences.

Sunil Paul, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Finesse Global commented: “In a move to strengthen support for the technology ecosystem, Finesse and NBF have entered a partnership to deliver dedicated system integrator financing, enabling us to offer flexible terms to end-users. The collaboration will also allow NBF to tap into Finesse’s extensive experience to expand value-added services to a wide range of customers, including larger institutions and SMEs.”

Rehan Ali, Head – Business Banking, NBF, said: “This partnership reflects NBF’s commitment to supporting the ambitions of technology leaders and innovators in the UAE. By joining forces with Finesse Global, we are expanding our financing solutions to empower businesses of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

To learn more about how National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) and Finesse are driving digital transformation across the UAE, visit www.nbf.ae or www.finessedirect.com.

About Finesse Global

Finesse Global is a leading AI-centred digital transformation and system integration company, empowering over 350 enterprises across BFSI, Government, Education, Energy, Healthcare, and Telecom sectors worldwide. With a team of 400+ professionals, presence in 10+ global locations, and 50+ international awards, Finesse is recognised as a trusted partner in business and technology excellence. Its three-pillar approach—Advising, Enabling, and Securing the AI Revolution—ensures every digital initiative is intelligent, resilient, and future-ready.

https://www.finessedirect.com

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

